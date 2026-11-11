Findlay//Sandsmark to Premiere BROKEN (ITERATION III) at The Chocolate Factory Theater

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The Chocolate Factory Theater continues its Fall 2026 season with the premiere of broken (iteration III - for LIC), a new evening length dance performance by Findlay//Sandsmark.

broken (iteration III) is a swan song, a funeral song, a last song, a goodbye song. The creation of this work coincided with Findlay//Sandsmark losing their venue RIMI/IMIR SceneKunst in Stavanger in 2024. As an artwork, it happened to serve as a delicate “farewell” piece for stages in general, and how they can disappear into the ether.

Findlay//Sandsmark's “iterations” are an ongoing series of iterative (and derivative) projects, parsing and re-imagining elements from previous works to find new connection points and resonating waves, and imagining new choreographic exchanges between visual and sonic worlds.

“With broken (iteration III) we wanted to refrain from constructing a pre-text to the work. It just didn't somehow feel right in light of the works openness and sensibility. The work is a culmination of many different artistic threads and is an open frame for the audience to experience without being saddled or burdened with terms, narrative or ideas of aboutness. Set yourself free!”

The work involves Marit Sandsmark, Iver Findlay, Fabrice Moinet, Jean-Vincent Kerebel, Greta Jasaite, Peter Warren and Oda Olivia Øverbø Lindegård.

broken (iteration III) marks Findlay//Sandsmark's first appearance at The Chocolate Factory Theater, and formalizes an ongoing exchange between the two artist-led institutions.

Co-produced: Bergen Internasjonale Teater, Rosendal Teater og RIMI/IMIR Scenekunst. Supported by PAHN (Performing Arts Hub Norway), Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norwegian Arts Council, Rogaland County Council and the City of Stavanger.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Findlay//Sandsmark, founded and led by Iver Findlay and Marit Sandsmark, is a performance company based between Stavanger and Flørli in Lysefjord, Norway, making work in a process driven and collective approach across disciplinary boundaries to create live art that resonates in a circulatory system comprised of equally valued mediums focused through a choreographic prism and movement–based foundation.

In addition to creating performances, they are also initiators of RIMI/IMIR SceneKunst-Outpost Hillevåg in Stavanger, Norway and (O)utpost Flørli festival and residency. Both projects are manifestations and extensions of the artistic Findlay/Sandsmark platform and are related to their continuous and always strong drive and engagement to foster and make spaces for artistic exchange, curation and building community.

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