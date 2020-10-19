Families and Theaters Re-imagine Halloween Entertainment With FunikiJam's ROCK OR TREAT

The production offers over 30 virtual and in-person, events.

Families and theaters across the country re-imagine Halloween Entertainment with FunikiJam's ROCK OR TREAT: Halloween Week! The 6th anniversary production, that began with a not-so-scary Off-Broadway run in 2015, now features over 30 virtual, and in- person, events plus the premiere of a new FunikiJam TV/web series that celebrates holidays around the world.

"Rock or Treat" features a script and music written by Brian Barrentine, who also stars as Captain Jam. He is joined by Beatriz Cavalieri, Andrea Galata, Kyle Jack and Kaila Wooten as the Agents of Jam - a highly trained team of elite experts in music, movement, language, and cool - on a mission to have FUN, JAM and celebrate Halloween Around the World.

The "virtual national tour" will be hosted on the FunikiJam website and by partners including Theatre for the New City; Historic Actors Temple Theatre; The Park Theater in Union City, New Jersey; the KidPass Live Stage; and the the North Hollywood Arts District's Brick House Theatre.

Private "in person" events will be held with limited capacity in NYC at family friendly venues like Let's Dress Up, NYC; the Playroom NYC; and NYC Parks.

Tickets are available at funikijam.com with a limited number of "pay what you can" outreach passes for those in need.

The new series "The FunikiJam Show Holiday Specials" will premiere with Episode One: Rock or Treat Halloween Around the World as part of the Theater for the New City's Village Halloween Costume Ball, a revered Village tradition that frequently welcomes over 1,200 revelers. Presented virtually this year with most of its key traditions preserved, Notable artists including Everett Quinton, F. Murray Abraham, Austin Pendleton, Phoebe Legere and Penny Arcade will appear along with over 100 other performers. starting at 2:00 PM October 31 when everything will be streamed on the theater's website The premiere episode, written by Brian Barrentine is directed by John Lant; produced by Maarten Cornelis and GateHouse Entertainment; shot and edited by Jen Kant, with sound editing by Joe Mazza.

