Face to Face Presents Ingmar Bergman and Jenny Whorton's THROUGH A GLASS DARKLY and More

They will also be presenting Edward Albee's odd exploration of norms and taboos with THE GOAT OR WHO IS SYLVIA.

Anthony Laura and Face to Face Films have planned a special installment for Halloween this year. His reading series online: THEATRE INTERRUPTED will present Ingmar Bergman and Jenny Whorton's THROUGH A GLASS DARKLY and then Edward Albee's odd exploration of norms and taboos with THE GOAT OR WHO IS SYLVIA, both directed by Anthony Laura.

Through a Glass Darkly was a 1961 Swedish drama film about a schizophrenic young woman vacationing with her family on a remote island, who experiences delusions about meeting God - who appeared in the form of a spider. "Bergman structured the film as a three-act play, so to return it to the virtual stage seemed apt" says Anthony Laura on his Halloween choice. The piece explores God, love, artistic exploitation, mental illness and sexuality.

The presentation features RAND FARIS, GABE CALLEJA, EMILY TOLNAY, Dan Kelly and stage managed by Sofia Licata. Showing: OCTOBER 31 @ 2:00 p.m.

THE GOAT OR WHO IS SYLVIA by Edward Albee; directed by Anthony Laura.

Albee's exploration of societal taboos features Martin, a married, middle-aged architect, who falls in love ... with a goat. Liberal values and society are put to the test in this piece whose title refers to the song, "Who Is Sylvia?" from Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

The cast includes ALEX COMMITO, SAMANTHA YESTREBSKY, JOSE DURAN, TOM ARROWSMTIH. Again with SOFIA LICATA as stage manager. Showing: NOVEMBER 1 @ 2:00 p.m.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You