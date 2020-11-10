FOXX/PRYOR to Begin Performances in June 2021

The two man play is written and will be directed by Layon Gray.

Dorothy Spellman Productions will present the world premiere play Foxx/Pryor Off-Broadway in June 2021. The two man play is written and will be directed by Layon Gray.

Gray is the writer of the Off-Broadway smash hit play Black Angels Over Tuskegee, the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Foxx/Pryor is a fictional meeting set in 1978 Las Vegas. A few months before his Iconic "Richard Pryor: Live in Concert" performance, Pryor has a private meeting backstage with Foxx as he prepares to perform live on stage as the first black comedian on a new cable network called HBO.

Writer/Director Layon Gray remarks, "I am excited to bring these two comedic geniuses together on a theatrical stage for the very first time. Get ready for the fireworks. I'm sure the laughter will be nonstop."

