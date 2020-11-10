Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOXX/PRYOR to Begin Performances in June 2021

The two man play is written and will be directed by Layon Gray. 

Nov. 10, 2020  

Dorothy Spellman Productions will present the world premiere play Foxx/Pryor Off-Broadway in June 2021. The two man play is written and will be directed by Layon Gray.

Gray is the writer of the Off-Broadway smash hit play Black Angels Over Tuskegee, the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Foxx/Pryor is a fictional meeting set in 1978 Las Vegas. A few months before his Iconic "Richard Pryor: Live in Concert" performance, Pryor has a private meeting backstage with Foxx as he prepares to perform live on stage as the first black comedian on a new cable network called HBO.

Writer/Director Layon Gray remarks, "I am excited to bring these two comedic geniuses together on a theatrical stage for the very first time. Get ready for the fireworks. I'm sure the laughter will be nonstop."

For more information call (323) 762 3488.



