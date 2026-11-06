FLIP CIRCUS is Coming to Queens Forest Park and Brooklyn McCarren Park

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The amazing production Flip Circus will bring its distinctive red and white striped climate-controlled big top to two New York City locations. First up is Forest Park in Queens, NY from November 13 – 30 followed by McCarren Park in Brooklyn, NY from December 4 - 13.

The new family-friendly show takes place in an intimate, climate-controlled big top with only 800 seats, none more than 50 feet from the ring. Every audience member will feel as if they're part of the action. Families will enjoy two hours of awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable fun at this contemporary version of the great American circus tradition.

The performers are the heart of the circus and Flip Circus features some of the finest from around the world. Illusionist Jimmy Saylon of Italy will show off mind-bending magic, while Ukraine's Misha will bring his madcap brand of outrageous comedy. America's own, Dede Larible, is an eighth-generation juggler.

Spain's Alexander Lichner is a two-time Guinness World Record holder who has won numerous international awards for his skills on the single trapeze. The Kung Fu Boys, direct from China, combine martial arts mastery and acrobatic artistry. An international collaboration of artists from Mexico (Jan, Carolina), the U.S. (Mia), and Ukraine (Margarita) presents a brand-new mini trapeze act.

The soundtrack to all this is the live Flip Circus Band which weaves together a musical tapestry accompanying each act. And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars who just entertained them.

Performances are at 7:00 pm on weeknights, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Saturdays and 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sundays. Tickets start at $22.88 (children) and special family priced tickets at $36.99 each. Senior/military/handicap rates also available.

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