FINDING HELENA A New Musical To Have Staged Readings In New York In 2024

After sold-out presentations in San Antonio, FINDING HELENA, a new musical by Alexandra Conroy and Ray Hoese will come to New York in 2024





A love story that crosses cultures, beliefs … and enemy lines.

Alexandra Conroy and Ray Hoese have crafted a stirring piece of musical theater exploring the depth of love and understanding in the darkest of times.

Helena, the daughter of a Nazi officer, falls in love with Ari, a Jewish resistance fighter. Her affection for Ari helps break down the wall of hate she was taught, allowing the couple to create the deepest bond of love. They run away together but are separated in the chaos of war. They finally reunite in New York after the war. This is their story.

FINDING HELENA the new musical will be presented as a staged reading on Thursday, April 11,2024 at 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm at Open Jar Studios (1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, New York City, Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th)



Alexandra Conroy (Book; additional lyrics) Being insatiably curious, much of it focused on Europe in World War II,informed Alexandra's search for a story she wanted to tell. She has always made it a point to stop and talk to veterans wherever she found them, whether Scotland, Hawaii, or stateside. Holocaust survivors always kept a special place in her heart. Listening intently to countless stories over the years, she was fascinated by the everyday heroes and their journeys. She never left them without a big hug and expressing her gratitude for their work and sacrifice. The idea of this improbable love story came to her as she began college, studying acting and writing for theater. She continued to hone the idea while getting her BFA in theater, and acting in numerous stage, screen and television roles during and since graduating. She is recently married to a guy who helps train astronauts and plan missions at NASA. She splits her time between Houston and New York, where she grew up seeing every Broadway production she could.

Ray Hoese (Music & Lyrics; book co-writer) Ray got his degree in journalism but was always more creative. His first professional gigs included an NBC sitcom and The X-Files. Also an avid songwriter, it was only after separately writing hundreds of songs and thousands of pages of scripts that he joined Alexandra to help bring this story and its music to life. Although his main instrument is piano, Ray still has the violin his parents bought when they got him lessons in the fourth grade and plans to pick it up again as soon as time permits. He is most proud of raising children that love and play music for fun, which (as he says) is what music was meant for. Ray's other love is flying airplanes which led to his commercial pilot's license and his second career.

Shavonne Conroy (Executive Producer) In New York, Shavonne was cast in many shows on and off Broadway, in regional theater, as well as roles on network television and in commercials. A gifted singer and actress, she is also a massively organized, people-mover, which led her to many successes behind the camera and curtain. Shavonne established her love of theater while growing up in Texas, which led to an MFA in theater/voice and eventually a move to NYC were she spent 20 years in "the biz" before moving back home to Texas.

Hal Smarkola, Col., USAF, Ret'd (Producer) A distinguished 30-year career in the military, first piloting jets and then serving as lead in the public affairs at the Pentagon, Hal knows his success comes from putting people first, and received medals for valor and meritorious service. Hal's military career included overseeing the thousands of service members around the world tasked with creating and producing radio, television and live entertainment for America's armed forces. Hal also has a very personal connection to this story: his father, Harold Sr., was one of the WWII soldiers that liberated prisoners at the Dachau concentration camp just north of Munich, Germany in 1945.