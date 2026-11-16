"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
FEMALE AROMA to Make New York Premiere at The Producers Club in December
Performances run three evenings at 7:30 PM, with a cast including Nancy Pop, Etika Abazi and Luan Bexheti.
Honey & Blood Theatre has announced the New York premiere of FEMALE AROMA, a 70-minute psychological drama written by Kosovar playwright Ibadete (Ibi) Abazi, directed and produced by Avni (Vinny) Abazi.
Exploring the devastating consequences of war, the abuse of political power, betrayal and the courage of women who refuse to remain silent, Female Aroma brings a deeply personal story from Kosovo to the New York stage.
THE STORY
Don is a politically powerful man whose past is built on secrets and betrayal.
During the Kosovo War, he disguises himself as a woman to escape death, while his wife, Dori, becomes a victim of sexual violence before his eyes.
After the war, determined to conceal his own cowardice and protect his reputation, Don manipulates Dori and engineers her imprisonment. He then marries Lori, a former student of his first wife.
Years later, the lives of these two women become intertwined in an unexpected confrontation with the man who has shaped their destinies.
As buried memories resurface and long-hidden truths begin to emerge, Dori and Lori must decide whether to remain divided by the past or confront the man who has betrayed them both.
What happens when two women, bound by the same man's secrets, finally find their voices?
Set entirely in the basement of a house, around a traditional wooden chest filled with photographs and personal belongings, Female Aroma unfolds as a psychological confrontation about memory, dignity, justice and survival.
The production incorporates elements of Kosovo cultural tradition and is presented by Honey & Blood Theatre, a theatre company bringing original stories from Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo to New York audiences.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
Production: Female Aroma
Playwright: Ibadete (Ibi) Abazi
Director and Producer: Avni (Vinny) Abazi
Cast: Nancy Pop, Etika Abazi, Luan Bexheti
Dates: December 10, 11 and 12, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10036
Running Time: Approximately 70 minutes
Tickets: $40 - $55–$65
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Alessandra Corona Performing Works Fall Season 2026
AILEY CITIGROUP THEATER (12/03-12/03) VIDEOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of Titus Andronicus" by gaslight
Stag & Lion Theatre (11/13-11/22)
|
The New York Pops - One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica
Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage (11/20-11/20)
|
THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART PRESENTS Sundays with Steven
The Museum of Modern Art (11/01-12/06)
|
That 80s Improv Challenge: YUPPIE & PUNK ROCK EDITION
Young Ethels (11/19-11/19)
|
222: A Ghost Story
Lucille Lortel Theatre (11/05-1/17)
|
Echo
The Tank (12/08-12/13) PHOTOS
|
Hungarian Pianist János Balázs: Hommage à Cziffra
Zankel Hall (11/16-11/16)