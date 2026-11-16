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Honey & Blood Theatre has announced the New York premiere of FEMALE AROMA, a 70-minute psychological drama written by Kosovar playwright Ibadete (Ibi) Abazi, directed and produced by Avni (Vinny) Abazi.

Exploring the devastating consequences of war, the abuse of political power, betrayal and the courage of women who refuse to remain silent, Female Aroma brings a deeply personal story from Kosovo to the New York stage.

THE STORY

Don is a politically powerful man whose past is built on secrets and betrayal.

During the Kosovo War, he disguises himself as a woman to escape death, while his wife, Dori, becomes a victim of sexual violence before his eyes.

After the war, determined to conceal his own cowardice and protect his reputation, Don manipulates Dori and engineers her imprisonment. He then marries Lori, a former student of his first wife.

Years later, the lives of these two women become intertwined in an unexpected confrontation with the man who has shaped their destinies.

As buried memories resurface and long-hidden truths begin to emerge, Dori and Lori must decide whether to remain divided by the past or confront the man who has betrayed them both.

What happens when two women, bound by the same man's secrets, finally find their voices?

Set entirely in the basement of a house, around a traditional wooden chest filled with photographs and personal belongings, Female Aroma unfolds as a psychological confrontation about memory, dignity, justice and survival.

The production incorporates elements of Kosovo cultural tradition and is presented by Honey & Blood Theatre, a theatre company bringing original stories from Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo to New York audiences.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Production: Female Aroma

Playwright: Ibadete (Ibi) Abazi

Director and Producer: Avni (Vinny) Abazi

Cast: Nancy Pop, Etika Abazi, Luan Bexheti

Dates: December 10, 11 and 12, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, Manhattan, New York, NY 10036

Running Time: Approximately 70 minutes

Tickets: $40 - $55–$65

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