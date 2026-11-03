Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
FALLING STARS: HAMILTON & WELLES Staged Readings to Benefit American Theatre of Actors in New York
Elaine Lynn stars as Margaret Hamilton in Maggie & THE WITCH, and Jay Michaels plays Orson Welles in EATING WITH ORSON.
'FALLING STARS: HAMILTON & WELLES' will present the premiere staged readings of two brand-new dramatic works by celebrated playwrights, exploring the complex legacies of Hollywood and stage legends Margaret Hamilton and Orson Welles.
The presentation will take place on Friday, November 20, at 7:00 P.M. at the historic American Theatre of Actors, located at 314 West 54th Street, New York City.
Maggie & The Witch by James Anthony Merolla
Broadway veteran Elaine Lynn stars as Margaret Hamilton, with Heather Preston as her caregiver who can't separate between the role and the actress.
Eating With Orson by Alan Kanevsky
Stage and screen producer Jay Michaels as the larger-than-life Welles -- deserpate for funding -- does battle with an advertising exec. Cast includes Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias, Alex Silverman, Ted Doyle, Chris Connolly, Adam Lyons, AUDELCO Award nominee Joy Foster, and Michael Pichardo as the wine company exec.
Special Presentation & Benefit Mission
The evening will also feature an honorary Special Presentation to Robert Liebowitz and None of the Above Theatre Company, recognizing their outstanding contributions to independent theatre.
'Falling Stars: Hamilton & Welles' serves as a direct fundraiser supporting American Theatre of Actors’ Season 52 and the launch of Jay Michaels Global Communications’ new production company.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) VIDEOS
|
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART PRESENTS Sundays with Steven
The Museum of Modern Art (11/01-12/06)
|
The Boys Next Door
Mills-Pate ArtsCenter (11/13-11/22)
|
Concert For Peace & Justice
LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
|
Refrigerator Stories: A Search for Home
Scholes Street Studio (11/08-11/08)
|
Peter and the Star Catcher
Elmwood Community Playhouse (5/14-6/05)