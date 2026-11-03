FALLING STARS: HAMILTON & WELLES Staged Readings to Benefit American Theatre of Actors in New York

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'FALLING STARS: HAMILTON & WELLES' will present the premiere staged readings of two brand-new dramatic works by celebrated playwrights, exploring the complex legacies of Hollywood and stage legends Margaret Hamilton and Orson Welles.

The presentation will take place on Friday, November 20, at 7:00 P.M. at the historic American Theatre of Actors, located at 314 West 54th Street, New York City.

Maggie & The Witch by James Anthony Merolla

Broadway veteran Elaine Lynn stars as Margaret Hamilton, with Heather Preston as her caregiver who can't separate between the role and the actress.

Eating With Orson by Alan Kanevsky

Stage and screen producer Jay Michaels as the larger-than-life Welles -- deserpate for funding -- does battle with an advertising exec. Cast includes Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias, Alex Silverman, Ted Doyle, Chris Connolly, Adam Lyons, AUDELCO Award nominee Joy Foster, and Michael Pichardo as the wine company exec.

Special Presentation & Benefit Mission

The evening will also feature an honorary Special Presentation to Robert Liebowitz and None of the Above Theatre Company, recognizing their outstanding contributions to independent theatre.

'Falling Stars: Hamilton & Welles' serves as a direct fundraiser supporting American Theatre of Actors’ Season 52 and the launch of Jay Michaels Global Communications’ new production company.

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