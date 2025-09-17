FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011 Comes to Gospël in SoHo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A groundbreaking new immersive show will debut this fall at Gospël, Soho's premier music and art house, bringing together music, movement, and live theater in a way New York has never seen before.

FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011 is the latest immersive theatrical and mixed reality experience created by actress, writer, and director Alba Albanese.

Gospël, founded by James Huddleston and Juriel Zeligman is a cutting-edge collective space, supper club, and lounge dedicated to connection, community, and the arts. With its mantra, "Light Up the Darkness" inspired by Bob Marley Gospël sets the stage for FAIRYLAND'S ETHER 0011, inviting audiences to step inside a living story.

"I always wanted Gospël to be more than a venue," Huddleston shares. "It's a sanctuary for artists, a place where music, theater, and live performance merge into something alive, something communal. FAIRYLAND captures that dream perfectly."

FAIRYLAND: ETHER 0011 is a bold, multi-sensory performance that fuses theater, music, dance, and living art into an unforgettable night where the audience becomes part of the narrative. This lyrical supernatural fantasy drama, rooted in mysticism and inspired by true events unfolds in a city where magic hides in the shadows, and family is the only force stronger than destiny.