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Ethan Coen One-Acts To Play Limited Run At AMT Theater In December

Produced by Jan McAdoo in collaboration with Foster Cat Productions, the four-performance engagement will run December 3–6, 2026.

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Ethan Coen One-Acts To Play Limited Run At AMT Theater In December

Producer Jan McAdoo (Buena Vista Social Club, The Lost Boys, The Trial of the Chicago 7), in collaboration with Foster Cat Productions (FCP), will bring 'An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen' to AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street, New York, NY) for a limited run December 3rd-6th, 2026. Four performances only! Tickets are $45. For more information and tickets, visit https://fostercatproductions.ludus.com/index.php.

This 60-minute selection of one-acts, written by Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers (No Country for Old Men, The Big Lebowski, etc.), centers on the condition of 'neuroses.' Or, to put it in more fun terms: disheveled men causing issues for the people around them, whether it be in the workplace, in the home, or, in a meta-twist, on the very stage in front of the audience! Questions are raised, hardly any are answered. Not because of some greater cosmic power, but just... because.

The performance will feature actors Harry White, Michael Bowen, Cooper McAdoo, Kayleigh Marie Cook, Will Fulginiti, Elliot White, and Mia Goodman.

Jan McAdoo, founder of MacPac Entertainment, has extensive experience producing theatre and fostering storytelling both on stage and screen. Her recent producing credits include the Broadway productions of Buena Vista Social Club and The Lost Boys, as well as Aaron Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7. Other projects include the Tony-nominated play End of the Rainbow.

Foster Cat Productions is an independent theatre company dedicated to producing lesser-known works by great playwrights and storytellers. Recent productions include All New People by Zach Braff and It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman!, featuring a book by David Newman and Robert Benton, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Lee Adams. Both productions were co-produced with MacPac Entertainment. The company's name was inspired by the artistic team's love for fostering sick and stray cats and finding them forever homes (over 20, and counting!).

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An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen
An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen
12/3 - 12/6/2026
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