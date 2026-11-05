Ellyn Heald's TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941 to Make World Premiere at The Episcopal Actors' Guild in New York

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Set against the backdrop of the London Blitz, Ellyn Heald's new play, Twelfth Night: 1941, will make its world premiere at The Episcopal Actors' Guild in New York, running December 9–19. A reimagining of William Shakespeare's classic comedy Twelfth Night, the play embraces the theatrical conceit of a play within a play, framing the story through a troupe of actors attempting to stage the beloved work amid the turmoil of wartime London. The story was inspired by real life theatre artist Donald Wolfit and the Advance Players Association, who kept classical theatre alive during the blitz, often performing during air raids.

Heald, a classically trained actor (LAMDA) who made her Broadway debut in 2024 in Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California, also directs the production. Twelfth Night: 1941 features original live music composed by Will Healy, an accomplished composer and pianist who regularly performs at Carnegie Hall. Living Room Productions (LRP) serves as producer.

The Story

London. January 5, 1941. On one of the coldest nights of the century, a troupe of actors gather at the local church hall to mount Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night'.

In the morning, James, one of their leading men, ships out to war. No one says it, but everyone knows this is the last night they'll all be together. Old tensions surface fast, and a scheme is hatched to give him a send-off worth remembering.

Grief and gallows humor bleed into Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identities, and what emerges is a singular theatrical experience that embraces the chaos, joy, and beauty of the reality around them – that can't seem to escape the horrors of the war happening right outside the door.

For one night, four hundred years of mirth and melancholy find new life, held together by music, nerve, and a dash of holiday magic.

Event Details

Twelfth Night: 1941 runs December 9 - 19 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm, and a special 2pm matinee on Saturday, December 12. Running time: 90 minutes. The Episcopal Actors' Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street (between 5th avenue & Madison). Tickets are $45 and are available here.

To learn more about the production, please visit www.twelfthnight1941.com.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features MICHAEL BRADLEY (McMusical/Theatre for the New City), Elizabeth Colwell (Slow Horses/Apple), Kaileela Hobby (Macbeth/Red Bull), John Maddaloni (The Winter's Tale/Hartford Stage), Diego Millan (Richard II/Smith Street Stage), Drew Springer Miller (The Recipe/La Jolla Playhouse), Joe Staton (Julius Caesar/Ensemble Shakespeare Co), Chad Pierre Vann (Life is a Dream/Juilliard), and Dan Wilson (Under the Greenwood Tree/The Flea).

Musicians Mary Knapp on accordion, YoonJung Hwang on violin, Victoria Chaib on piano, playing an original score by Will Healy.

The creative and production team includes Steven Smith (costumes) and Alissa Mills (stage management), with original music composed by Will Healy and additional lyrics by Ellyn Heald. Twelfth Night: 1941 is produced by Living Room Productions with Laura Carswell (lead producer), Martin Kemp (co-producer), Kaileela Hobby and Helena Mueller (associate producers).

Biographies

Ellyn Heald (playwright, director) is an actor, director, and producer based in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. She made her Broadway debut in 2024 in Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California. A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Ellyn is the Founder and Artistic Director of Living Room Productions. A classically trained performer with a passion for Shakespeare and story-driven theater, her work focuses on bringing classical texts and historical stories to life in ways that feel immediate, intimate, and emotionally accessible for contemporary audiences. www.ellynheald.com

Will Healy (composer) is a celebrated composer and pianist who has arranging credits at The New York Philharmonic, Donda, the Albany Symphony, and others, and has performed at The Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall, Aspen Music Festival, The Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and New York City Ballet among other prestigious venues. Will has worked as a composer, pianist, and director working across concert music, hip-hop, and the spaces between, and has been featured as a solo performer on WNYC's New Sounds with John Schaefer, Radiolab, and WBAI's Making Music. Princeton doctoral candidate (Taplin Fellow), ASCAP Leonard Bernstein Award (2023), Beeler Memorial Prize (2024), Charles Ives Scholarship, Copland Fellowship, Yamaha Artist. He is also the Founder and Artistic Director of an extraordinary musical collective called ShoutHouse. willhealymusic.com

Living Room Productions (LRP) was founded by professional actors and graduates of the world-famous London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. The company started in 2023 at company founder Ellyn Heald's Brooklyn living room, where a group of friends would regularly get together to read plays and share new works in progress. These 'artist potlucks,' as they were lovingly nicknamed, grew into a beloved community event and eventually led to LRP's first fully mounted productions in 2025. Following the success of its inaugural season, LRP became a Fellow of the Satellite Collective, a prestigious arts incubator and 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor.

LRP is dedicated to reviving classics, empowering new and underproduced voices, and the radical idea that art is best made in community. They produce theatre that is intimate by design and ambitious by nature. www.livingroomproductionsnyc.com

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