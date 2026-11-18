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NEIL GOODING PRODUCTIONS has announced that their production of Eddie Grey's CIRC, directed by Emilio Ramos, will have an encore engagement after an overwhelmingly positive response as part of the Australian Theatre Festival, at The Tank (312 W 36th St). Performances run December 1-7. Tickets for The Tank are $23-$43 and are available at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/circ.



When an eighteen-year-old boy undergoes an elective circumcision, he's confronted with his soon-to-be-excised body part in human form, demanding answers. What follows is an exploration of Australian queerness, wherein the boy is thrust back into his seminal sexuality-forming memories in order to provide an answer, so that he can wake up from this nightmare.

The production stars writer Eddie Grey* (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Harmony; Australia: Wicked, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway: Harmony. U.S. tour: The Book of Mormon) as Luke, and ​ JD Martin* (Film/TV: Seneca, Manifest, Bull) as Foreskin.



The production features scenic and prop design by Evan Joseph Frank, costume design by Michelle Ridley, lighting design by Lauren Nychelle, and sound design by Germán Martínez. Hannah Frye-Ginsberg is the production stage manager with Rose Tablizo as assistant stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Marketing Director is Chad Burris, and the Social Media Manager is Matthew Mucha.

Tickets for The Tank are $23-$43 and are now available at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/circ or by calling (212) 563-6269.

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