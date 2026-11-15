EVE & ADAM To Play The Tank After Edinburgh Success

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What if Adam Ate the Apple Instead of Eve?

A funny and definitely not sacrilegious play that sends a modern woman back to the Garden of Eden to rewrite the story that shaped centuries of patriarchy.

After a triumphant run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe '26, NYU Tisch playwright Genevieve Goodman & New York comedy group Little Darlings are bringing their award-winning 4-star play Eve & Adam home to New York. Trump has been elected-again, the environment is effed, and capitalism reigns supreme. But this play isn't about that.

This satirical comedy follows a present-day woman determined to fix everything by going back to the very beginning. Obsessed with enemies-to-lovers stories, hoping to win back her ex, and convinced that history took a wrong turn in the Garden of Eden, she travels through time to persuade Adam-not Eve-to bite the forbidden fruit. Combining sharp satire with biblical mythology, Eve & Adam is a bold and hilarious exploration of gender, power, and the stories we inherit.

Performances will take place 12/15 & 12/18 at 9:30pm, 12/17 & 12/19 at 7pm at The Tank. Run time is 90 min. Age Recommendation is 17+. Tickets can be purchased at: https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/

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