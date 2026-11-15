"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
EVE & ADAM To Play The Tank After Edinburgh Success
Performances will take place December 15, 17, 18 & 19.
What if Adam Ate the Apple Instead of Eve?
A funny and definitely not sacrilegious play that sends a modern woman back to the Garden of Eden to rewrite the story that shaped centuries of patriarchy.
After a triumphant run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe '26, NYU Tisch playwright Genevieve Goodman & New York comedy group Little Darlings are bringing their award-winning 4-star play Eve & Adam home to New York. Trump has been elected-again, the environment is effed, and capitalism reigns supreme. But this play isn't about that.
This satirical comedy follows a present-day woman determined to fix everything by going back to the very beginning. Obsessed with enemies-to-lovers stories, hoping to win back her ex, and convinced that history took a wrong turn in the Garden of Eden, she travels through time to persuade Adam-not Eve-to bite the forbidden fruit. Combining sharp satire with biblical mythology, Eve & Adam is a bold and hilarious exploration of gender, power, and the stories we inherit.
Performances will take place 12/15 & 12/18 at 9:30pm, 12/17 & 12/19 at 7pm at The Tank. Run time is 90 min. Age Recommendation is 17+. Tickets can be purchased at: https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/
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