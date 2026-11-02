Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ECHO to Open at The Tank in December
Amber Weissert, who wrote the play, will play the title role alongside Noelle Elise Crites as Hera.
his December, Echo will be taking the stage at The Tank. Echo is coming off of their run at the Summer 2025 New York Theatre Festival at the Hudson Guild Theatre, where the production won Overall Best Production and Best Director (Amber Weissert).
Performance Check Productions, a Brooklyn based non-profit theatre company, is happy to help bring Echo to the stage this holiday seaosn. The company is excited to introduce their incredible cast and crew. Reprising their roles, the production welcomes back Noelle Elise Crites as Hera and Francesca Savone as Featured Ensemble. The productions also welcomes their playwright, Amber Weissert, stepping into the titular role as Echo.
The production is lead by director Yvonne Jessica Pruitt and choreogrpaher Tatiana Birenbaum.
Echo is a retelling of The Greek Myth of Echo and Narcissus. A story of greed, pain, loss, and perseverance. Our retelling of Echo is done through an emphasis on the female experience, heightened text, and modern dance. At the crossroads of Shakespeare, classic Greek text, and Sarah Ruhl's poetry- you will find Echo. Where words are too much, dance takes over to show us a window into the character's inner thoughts and depth of emotion. A dynamic ensemble is found in our Chorus that amplifies the twists and turns of our tragic story.
In a world where our voices and choices are being controlled and limited by those in power, what do we do? Echo is a play about the choices women are faced with when their voices are taken away, told through the Greek Myth of Echo and Narcissus. The systems and behavior put in place to limit, harm, and degrade women are felt in multitudes across time and place. It is an unfortunate togetherness that women feel around the world, but it is together that will allow us to break free from the people and institutions meant to oppress us. To women's voices everywhere-no longer silent.
Content Warning: Domestic Violence, Suicide and Sexual assault
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