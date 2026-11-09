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EAG Launches 2026 Holly Jolly Sweepstakes With NYC Theatre Tickets and Catskills Getaway Prizes

Entries close at 8:00 a.m. ET, with one winner for each package drawn at noon that day, and donations help performers cover rent and medical care.

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EAG Launches 2026 Holly Jolly Sweepstakes With NYC Theatre Tickets and Catskills Getaway Prizes

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) has launched its annual Holly Jolly Sweepstakes, a holiday fundraiser that helps New York City's professional actors, singers, and dancers cover essentials like rent, groceries, utilities, and medical care during a financial crisis.

Entrants can choose one or both prize drawings. Entries close at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 10, 2026, and one winner for each package will be drawn at noon ET that day.

A Toast to the Arts brings together some of New York City's best live performances and experiences. The package includes two orchestra seats to the New York Philharmonic, two tickets to Kiss of the Spider Woman at New York City Center, two tickets to Awake and Sing! at Manhattan Theatre Club, a four-ticket flex pass to Atlantic Theater Company, a wine tasting for two at City Winery, and a donut tour from Underground Donuts.

Escape to the Catskills includes a two-night stay at HalCottage, a country house in Halcott, New York, a Family Membership to Storm King Art Center, and a $100 Visa gift card to put toward travel expenses.

'The theaters, businesses, and neighbors who donated these prizes gave us two very different ways to spend a few days,' said Jamie Soltis, EAG's Charitable Programs Coordinator. 'What they have in common is what they make possible for performers. A donation can help someone keep the lights on or buy groceries when work is scarce.'

HOW TO ENTER

Visit actorsguild.org/hj26.html for prize details and entry instructions. The suggested donation is $10 per entry. No purchase or donation is required to enter or win, and donating does not increase the odds of winning. Odds depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the 2026 Official Rules for details.

ABOUT THE EPISCOPAL ACTORS' GUILD

Founded in 1923, the Episcopal Actors' Guild of America, Inc. is a nonsectarian 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New York City. EAG provides confidential emergency financial assistance to professional performers of all faiths and none. It also supports emerging artists through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. Learn more at actorsguild.org.



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