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Announcing the New York City premiere of Degenerate Art Ensemble's ANIMA MUNDI, presented by La MaMa ETC as part of the Under the Radar Festival, at The Downstairs Theatre (66 East 4th Street, NYC) for five performances, January 13-17, 2027.

Called “Stunning…a rich visual world” by The Seattle Times, ANIMA MUNDI is a modern animist epic that fuses visceral movement, live music and cinematic projected imagery to conjure a world of spirit beings and shadows. Inspired by ancient ritual and Japanese supernatural woodblock prints, ANIMA MUNDI serves as a meditation on reconnection with the other-than-human world, a space to examine the human-centric perceptions that devalue our sensorial animal intelligence.

A woman walks into the forest and discovers a portal leading to the source of the soul. Guided through a deep transformation by a Marebito spirit being, she navigates the realms of modern disconnect, moving through dimensions where she is trapped in a factory-farm cage or surrounded by autonomous cars. This multifaceted story is inspired in part by the Aruki Miko, roaming female shamans who performed rites across ancient Japan before patriarchal forces stripped them of their powers. Parsing supernatural Japanese woodblock prints and fables with light projected through textured washi paper, ANIMA MUNDI coaxes ghosts and spirits to emerge from the shadows.

True to what the Bessie Award Committee hailed as director/performer Haruko Crow Nishimura's “exquisitely embodied performance” with “lithe, playful, and ritualistic physicality that deepens the work's emotional and mythic terrain” and composer/musician Joshua Kohl's “immersive performance environment where sound, space, and light function as living collaborators,” alongside the signature style of Degenerate Art Ensemble—which WIRE Magazine proclaims has “stampeded over every artistic boundary” and the L.A. Times praises for their “strong theatrical sensibility” and “special edge”—ANIMA MUNDI offers a hyper-visual, texturally rich experience.

Tickets are $30 (general admission) and $25 (for students and seniors). $50 (support-the-artists ticket, general admission) and $10 for La MaMa members. The first ten tickets to each performance are available for $10 each. Tickets are available via La MaMa's website.

2027 Performance Schedule:

Opening: Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm

Thursday, January 14 at 7:30pm

Friday, January 15 at 6:30pm

Saturday, January 16 at 5pm

Sunday, January 17 at 2pm

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