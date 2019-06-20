Daniel Pavacic Cast As Male Lead Of BIRDS OF PARADISE

Daniel Pavacic remembers the first time he heard about the "Recession." It was in December 2007, as the nation experienced the worst economic meltdown since The Great Depression.

"I have read what The Great Depression was like," he says. "I've studied it, but it's truly unfathomable. The people who went through it, they were extraordinarily strong and brave."

Pavacic lately has been recreating the Great Depression as the male lead of Birds of Paradise, a new play by Claude Solnik directed by Jim Keeler, playing at Theater for the New City, July 4-14.

He plays Jake, the owner of a store where desperate customers begin trying to pay with IOUs. Marisa Gold plays his wife Emily, Peter Tarantino plays his friend Dennis and Abigail Grizzle plays Elizabeth, his daughter.

"I was only 11 years old at the time, very similar to Elizabeth's age in our play, so the experience I had then is something I'm empathetic about and have carried with me as we all tackle this new play," Pavacic says.

Jim Keeler, who directed the play, sees it as telling a story of people who try to help each other, even if it leads to unexpected consequences.

"The play shows how, despite love, good will and best intentions, it's difficult if not impossible to escape the destructive effects of the Great Depression," says Keeler, who's directing the play. "We watch financial pressures bring out both the best and the flaws in each character."

Birds of Paradise was inspired by the true story of a man whose family owned a store during the Great Depression. When customers couldn't pay for goods, he let them give him IOUs, which set the stage for events that follow.

"He was a good man who did what he could to help everyone else," Solnik says. "In this play, we see what happens when the family faces its own financial problems, in part because they're looking out for others."

Pavacic talks about his own family living through the Great Depression and "considering the sacrifices my great relatives made back then, as well as the ones my parents did in 2007."

As Pavacic sees it, we all owe a debt of gratitude to the people who lived through the Great Depression. In his case, he feels it toward his family members who navigated through those difficult times. "Without them, my life would be very different, " he says.

Laura Lonski is stage manager for this production with lighting design by Shelly Callahan and costume design by Everett Clark.

Shows are Thurs. July 4 at 7 p.m.; Fri. July 5 at 8 p.m.; Sat. July 6 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sun. Jul 7 at 3 p.m.; Fri. July 12 at 8 p.m.; Sat. July 13 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sun. Jul 14 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $18/ $15 seniors and students. www.theaterforthenewcity.net and 212-254-1109.





