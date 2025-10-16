DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS to be Presented at A Class Act NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS in New York City the weekend of November 8-9.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost - home of the most infamous villains who ever lived - the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island... until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

The double-cast productions of DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. and Jonathan Grosman, Director of Operations at A Class Act NY.

The show is directed by Bradley Johnson, and choreographed by Brooke Olivia Gatto with music direction by Jeremy Jacobs. MJ Anderson assists the creative team and Dennis Ebert serves as the Stage Manager.

The production stars Luisa Horwitz and Aishu Devan as Mal, Emily Kim and Olive Romig as Evie, Justyce Taylor and Selene Goettlich as Jay, William Clow and Luna Madell as Carlos/Carla, Juliette Shapiro and Layla Rose as Maleficent, Lennox Grae and Everleigh Hunt as Grimhilde, Kayla Martini as Jafar, Noor Yaraghi and Timea Kenny-Koncz as Cruella De Vil, Graham Right and Stella Lynch as Ben, Mattise Rinkin and Stella Goldman as King Beast, Elizabeth Paris Curiel and Julia Nasso as Queen Belle, Gage McCann and Gabi Morella as Fairy Godmother, Nora Lincoln Winer and Tea Mazzetti as Jane, Lucy Ireland and Christian Barimah as Chad, Alyssa Reden and Lily Rae as Audrey, Emerson Nickley and Summer Rae Gubenko as Doug, Ruby Sklar and June Weisenthal as Royal Page, Amber Michelle and Brielle Mackler as Coach and Royal Guard, Devika Goetze and Soleil Raynes as Maura, Amelia Loknauth and Edie Pan as Lonnie, Elizabeth Rosenthal and Nora Loriferne as Ruby, Olivia Hamilton and Genevieve Kim as Chloe, Sydney Ross and Jenna Gal as Dahlia, Scarlett Reyes and Lola Terrasi as Queen of Hearts, Aimee Wang and Kira Reich as Mother Gothel, Eli Harrison and Maxine Bush as Captain Hook, Opal Clow and Juliet Mazzetti as Anastasia, Nora Clow and Aviana Martin as Drizella, Beatrice Levitt and Serena Bordone as Lady Tremaine.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of November 8 & November 9 at the off-Broadway Riverside Theatre in NYC. Showtimes are 10:30AM and 1PM!