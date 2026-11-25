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Curious Cat Theatricals and artXnyc will present a contemporary production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters from December 3–5, 2026, at artXnyc in Manhattan.

Directed by Felicity Winter, the production relocates Chekhov’s drama to suburban New Jersey, following the lives of the Prozorov family over several years as three sisters long to return to New York City. The updated setting reframes Chekhov’s exploration of unfulfilled ambitions, familial relationships and the passage of time.

The cast features Nia Abdullah as Olga, Isabella Filosa as Masha, Daniela Reyes as Irina, Connor Rossi as Andrey, Elizabeth Harvath as Natasha, JD Scalzo as Vershinin, Gavin Yi as Baron Tuzenbach, Jack Gordon as Solyony, Travis James as Kulygin, Alison Logan as Chebutykin, Kyra Gee as Anfisa, Sean Sanguinet as Ferapont, Dana Pepowski as Fedotik and Maxwell Marlowe as Rode.

The creative team includes Ian Clark (lighting design), Emma Bella Bass-Lawrence (sound design), Eden R. Ornstein (props design), Marcus Raymer (costume design) and Emmariah Wyss (intimacy coordination). Bri Reilly and Amy Tedeschi serve as stage managers, with Jane Mirvis as social media manager.

Performances will take place December 3, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee on December 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20. All performances will take place at artXnyc, located at 409 West 14th Street in Manhattan.

The production is presented under the Actors’ Equity Association Showcase Code.

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