Christopher Carter Sanderson's HAMLET Feature Film Releases May 1

Following up on his 2020 multi-award-winning film, Macbeth, and a 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from New York Shakespeare, director Christopher Carter Sanderson proudly presents his new film, Hamlet to audiences on May 1, 2022.

Sanderson once again brings the renown in-your-face intensity of his immersive NYC Gorilla Rep productions to the screen this time with Shakespeare's Hamlet starring Canadian rising star Henry Austin Shikongo. Shikongo shines in the brisk yet complete three-hour Hamlet that is gaining notice from the iPhone and TikTok generation. The film encompasses Sanderson's signature all-closeup 9/16 aspect ratio which is fueled by composer Phil Kadet's (of Escaper) driving modern score.

Veteran British actor, Robin Ellis (the Original Poldark as well Royal Shakespeare Company) joins the cast in the role of the GHOST OF OLD HAMLET, in a standard-setting classic Shakespearean performance.

Based on Gorilla Rep's many years of overwhelmingly successful productions of William Shakespeare's productions in the Park, Hamlet brings to those same audiences and others their favorite NYC Shakespearean actors to the screen.

Hamlet can be viewed on Video-on-Demand (VOD) $5.00 on Vimeo May 1, 2022. -- https://vimeo.com/ondemand/iphonehamlet/704705522?autoplay=1.