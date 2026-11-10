Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's NAVIDAD Will Come to Flushing Town Hall

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On Saturday, December 12, Mariachi trumpets will meet Tchaikovsky's strings, and Aztec-inspired dance shares the stage with ballet. Step into a dream as Flushing Town Hall presents Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's original production, Navidad.

Navidad follows a Mexican American girl growing up in New York City, torn between the traditions her immigrant parents hold sacred and the American holiday magic all around her. From the sacred dances honoring La Virgen de Guadalupe to the glittering wonder of The Nutcracker, she is living two Christmases at once and doesn't yet know how to be whole in either.

Through spirited dance numbers, Navidad brings beloved figures and time-honored traditions from Mexico and the U.S. to life, such as La Virgen de Guadalupe (the Virgin Mary), Las Posadas and La Rama (Mexican Christmas customs), holiday jazz, and The Nutcracker.

Navidad was developed by Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and premiered at Thalia Spanish Theatre in November 2018 under the artistic direction of Alberto Lopez Herrera, with music direction by George Saenz, dramaturg Gabriela Garcia, and co-story writer Juan Castaño. Since then, Calpulli's beloved production has captivated audiences at Thalia Spanish Theatre, Queens Theatre, and The Apollo, and now returns to Flushing Town Hall this December.

“Navidad reflects the beauty of cultural experiences and the rich diversity that makes the holiday season in New York City so special,” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. “We're thrilled to wrap up our year of global performances by welcoming Calpulli back to Flushing Town Hall. We invite audiences to join us for this vibrant production that celebrates the power of dance and was such a great success last year.”

Flushing Town Hall will also offer a Mexican Headpiece Making Workshop taught by Calpulli's wardrobe designer Alberto Lopez ahead of the show at 1:15 PM. Participants can learn how Mexican headpieces are used at festive occasions and incorporated into Mexican folkloric dance outfits. Designed for all ages, the workshop tickets are $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Space is limited.



Photo Credit: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company)

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