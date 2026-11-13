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COPE Productions Will Present SEE WHAT I SEE, a Sapphic Reimagining of HAMLET at Madame X

The production runs December 10, 12, and 13 at Madame X, with Emma Rose Cullen as Gertrude and Luke Hodgson as Claudius.

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COPE Productions Will Present SEE WHAT I SEE, a Sapphic Reimagining of HAMLET at Madame X

COPE Productions will present SEE WHAT I SEE, a site-specific, sapphic reimagining of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Owen Engesser, playing December 10, 12, and 13, 2026, at Madame X in Manhattan.

Set within the walls of a lesbian bar called Elsinore, SEE WHAT I SEE presents an abridged version of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, preserving the original text while reimagining its characters and relationships within a contemporary queer setting.

SYNOPSIS - Gertrude and Claudius, owners of the bar 'Elsinore', are recently married after Gertrude's wife suddenly passed away. Hamlet, while grieving her friend's death, begins to experience her mind slipping away. Hamlet turns to alcohol, and then after seeing her friend's ghost, to revenge. The employees of Elsinore see this shift in Hamlet and wonder about the cause of this madness. Hamlet and a newer staff member, Ophelia, have recently started a not-so-sneaky love affair that the heads of Elsinore use to gather more information about what is making Hamlet act so strangely.

SEE WHAT I SEE is a site-specific & unapologetically sapphic retelling of Hamlet.

The production stars Paige Cavanaugh as Hamlet, Mia McClain as Ophelia, Bella Mencia as Laertes, Saphire Oshun as Polonius, Kate Reilly as the Ghost/Guildenstern, Lauren Montes as Horatio, Emma Rose Cullen as Gertrude, and Luke Hodgson as Claudius.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Venue: Madame X, 94 West Houston Street, New York, NY

Performances:

  • Thursday, December 10 at 7 PM
  • Saturday, December 12 at 6 PM
  • Sunday, December 13 at 6 PM

Tickets: Available through DICE or for $10 cash at the door. Link to Purchase Tickets & Additional Information

Age Requirement: 21+. Two-drink minimum.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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