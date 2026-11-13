My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
COPE Productions Will Present SEE WHAT I SEE, a Sapphic Reimagining of HAMLET at Madame X
The production runs December 10, 12, and 13 at Madame X, with Emma Rose Cullen as Gertrude and Luke Hodgson as Claudius.
COPE Productions will present SEE WHAT I SEE, a site-specific, sapphic reimagining of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Owen Engesser, playing December 10, 12, and 13, 2026, at Madame X in Manhattan.
Set within the walls of a lesbian bar called Elsinore, SEE WHAT I SEE presents an abridged version of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, preserving the original text while reimagining its characters and relationships within a contemporary queer setting.
SYNOPSIS - Gertrude and Claudius, owners of the bar 'Elsinore', are recently married after Gertrude's wife suddenly passed away. Hamlet, while grieving her friend's death, begins to experience her mind slipping away. Hamlet turns to alcohol, and then after seeing her friend's ghost, to revenge. The employees of Elsinore see this shift in Hamlet and wonder about the cause of this madness. Hamlet and a newer staff member, Ophelia, have recently started a not-so-sneaky love affair that the heads of Elsinore use to gather more information about what is making Hamlet act so strangely.
SEE WHAT I SEE is a site-specific & unapologetically sapphic retelling of Hamlet.
The production stars Paige Cavanaugh as Hamlet, Mia McClain as Ophelia, Bella Mencia as Laertes, Saphire Oshun as Polonius, Kate Reilly as the Ghost/Guildenstern, Lauren Montes as Horatio, Emma Rose Cullen as Gertrude, and Luke Hodgson as Claudius.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Venue: Madame X, 94 West Houston Street, New York, NY
Performances:
- Thursday, December 10 at 7 PM
- Saturday, December 12 at 6 PM
- Sunday, December 13 at 6 PM
Tickets: Available through DICE or for $10 cash at the door. Link to Purchase Tickets & Additional Information
Age Requirement: 21+. Two-drink minimum.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Alessandra Corona Performing Works Fall Season 2026
AILEY CITIGROUP THEATER (12/03-12/03) VIDEOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
The Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of Titus Andronicus" by gaslight
Stag & Lion Theatre (11/13-11/22)
|
Met Live Arts Presents JACK Quartet: Celebrating Morton Feldman: Violin and String Quartet
The Met Cloisters, Fuentidueña Chapel (11/14-11/14)
|
Jingle Bell Swing
Saint John's in the Village Church (12/12-12/12)
|
Sensitive Guys
The NuBox Theater (11/20-11/22)
|
Crisis of Man
Teatro Latea (12/01-12/05) PHOTOS