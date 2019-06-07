CIAÂ ProductionsÂ to Host the World Premiere of THE WHITE DRESS

THE WHITE DRESS, written by Roger Q. Mason and directed and choreographed by Adin Walker will have a limited engagement Summer run, July 5-20 at the Access Theater, 380 Broadway. Based on the playwright's true-life experience, this is a gender queer coming-of-age tale for the they/them generation. www.thewhitedressplay.com

Meet the Howard family: Theo is a busy black attorney; Hazel is his dutiful Filipina wife; and their son is bright, promising Jonathan. No, fuck that - here's the Howard family:Theo has been pushed in the closet; Hazel's Tiger mom tactics have kept him there; and all Jonathan wants to do is kiss Winnie, wear femme clothes, and love themself. Part religious rite, part dance/performance, THE WHITE DRESS is a genderqueer coming-of-age story which features a music and movement score that accentuates Jonathan's odyssey to be free in their own skin.

Mason's lauded script has been named Finalist for The Lark's Playwrights' Week and the inaugural StageCraft Play Contest, judged by David Lindsay-Abaire. It was also semi-finalist for the Bay Area Playwrights' Festival and the first annual Shonda Rhimes Unsung Voices Fellowship.

The cast of THE WHITE DRESSfeatures C. Bain*, Atticus Cain*, Kevin Kantor*, Stanley Mathabane, Aurea Tomeski*. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Set Design is by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design is by Sarafina Bush, and lighting design is by Victoria Bain.

A note from the playwright:

"Your son is a faggot. You need to fix him." That was my pediatrician's diagnosis of the wheezing, stuffy nose, and high temperature I exhibited that afternoon," explains Mason. "I was only 12 years old. For the doctor it was a tactless reaction to my "feminine" self-expression; you know, the usual: high voice, flamboyant hands, a hip swish or two - the classic, tell-tale signs. For my Filipino Catholic mother, it was confirmation of a suspicion she'd been harboring for a while, a tangible explanation for why I was "different" from my classmates at school. And for me, it was the beginning of an arduous adolescence punctuated by gender policing, girlfriend suggesting, and familial shaming. Till I left for college, I was made to feel that how I acted and who I was were embarrassing and wrong."

"My personal journey to overcome shame, permission, and embrace desire inspired the writing of THE WHITE DRESS. Like my adolescent self, Jonathan, the play's hero, quests for a space in which to live out loud. His desire to exist unapologetically mirrors not only my own, but also the dream of countless queer people in the US and across the globe. We are in the fight of our lives for visibility and acceptance. The White Dressposits that the fight starts at home - in our mother's boudoirs, on our playgrounds, in those psychic spaces to which we retreat when we're told we are wrong. The fight is long and hard; it's internal and external; and it's always painful. But, we emerge, and when we do, we know - unequivocally - that we are fine just the way we are. And no one can Take That away from us."

Roger Q. MasonRoger Q. Mason gives voice to the silenced through the ritual of performance. His plays include Orange Woman: A Ballad for a Moor; Onion Creek; Lizzy; and Blackjack. Mason's works have been seen at such venues as McCarter Theatre Center, Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA; Son of Semele Theatre; Teatro Vista at Victory Gardens; Steep Theatre; Chicago Dramatists; and the Kraine Theatre. In 2016, he was nominated for a New York Theatre Innovator Award for his short play Hard Palate. Additionally, Mason was a finalist of the inaugural Activate: Midwest New Play Festival, semi-finalist for Theatre Masters in 2016, and the winner of an Encore Producer's Award at the 2014 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Mason has received commissions from The Fire This Time Festival and Steep Theatre in Chicago. Mason has earned an MFA in Writing for Screen + Stage from Northwestern University, an MA in English from Middlebury College, and a AB in English and Theatre from Princeton University. He is the subject of the acclaimed documentary Our Skin, which screened in the US, England, Portugal, and Australia. For more info on Roger Q. Mason, visit: rogerqmason.com.

Adin Walker's Off-Broadway and Regional Director/Choreographer credits include Allison Gregory's Not Medea and L M Feldman's Grace, or the Art of Climbing (Art House), Soft Butter (Ars Nova ANT Fest), The White Dress (Araca Project), One Arm (Chautauqua Theatre), Pin* and the Blue Fairy (Drama League Residency and Dixon Place), Gruesome Playground Injuries (TheaterLab NYC), Rent, and Singin' in the Rain (Princeton/McCarter.) Walker recently choreographed the world premiere of Storming Heaven based on the novel by Denise Giardina (West Virginia Public Theater), and he choreographed the NYC premiere of Jacob Jarrett's Normativity (NYMF), both of which were directed by his sister and frequent collaborator, Mia Walker. As a choreographer, Walker has also collaborated with directors Alexandru Mihail, Tracy Bersley, Whitney Mosery, Dawn Monique Williams, Michael Alvarez, and Louisa Thompson. He has developed new work with Powerhouse/New York Stage and Film, the New Victory Theater, Arena Stage, Musical Theater Factory, OZ Arts Nashville, BAM, Chautauqua Theater Company, Art House Productions (Artistic Associate, 2017-2019), among others. Walker is associate director of Phantom Limb Company's now touring Butoh Dance and Puppetry spectacle Falling Out (BAM Next Wave 2018 premiere), was recently Yehuda Hyman's associate choreographer on the regional premiere of Indecent (Guthrie Theater), and assisted director May Adrales on the world premiere of Idris Goodwin's The Way the Mountain Moved (Oregon Shakespeare Festival.) He has danced principle roles in works by Karole Armitage, Maleek K. Washington, Christopher K. Morgan, and Alex Neoral. Walker graduated from Princeton University with degrees in English, Theater, and Gender & Sexuality Studies. He is a proud member of SDC. www.adinwalker.com

Performances of THE WHITE DRESS are on Wednesdays through Sundays at 8 pm.

Tickets for THE WHITE DRESS are $25 for general admission and $35 for reserved seating. For tickets and more info, visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4252699





