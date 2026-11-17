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'Christmas Under the Mistletoe' will bring an international cast of singers and musicians to Reverie Room on Sunday, November 29, for a 75-minute celebration of holiday music spanning jazz, Broadway, film and pop.

Featuring piano, violin, and solo and ensemble vocals, the program includes seasonal favorites such as 'Let It Snow,' 'Winter Wonderland,' and 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' Performers with musical roots in New York, Paris and Tokyo bring their varied backgrounds to songs enjoyed across generations.

The concert is produced by singer Kazue Kiyono, whose performance credits include Lincoln Center and Radio City Music Hall, with violinist Miu Uesugi as co-producer and pianist Minako Takeda as music director. Vocalists Abby Glass, Jeewon Baek, Liana Kurogi, Audra Bowers, Michaela Moore and Kokona Layne celebrate the evening marking the start of the holiday season.

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