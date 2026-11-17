"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE MISTLETOE Concert to Play Manhattan's Reverie Room Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Violinist Miu Uesugi is co-producer and pianist Minako Takeda serves as music director for the Manhattan concert.
'Christmas Under the Mistletoe' will bring an international cast of singers and musicians to Reverie Room on Sunday, November 29, for a 75-minute celebration of holiday music spanning jazz, Broadway, film and pop.
Featuring piano, violin, and solo and ensemble vocals, the program includes seasonal favorites such as 'Let It Snow,' 'Winter Wonderland,' and 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' Performers with musical roots in New York, Paris and Tokyo bring their varied backgrounds to songs enjoyed across generations.
The concert is produced by singer Kazue Kiyono, whose performance credits include Lincoln Center and Radio City Music Hall, with violinist Miu Uesugi as co-producer and pianist Minako Takeda as music director. Vocalists Abby Glass, Jeewon Baek, Liana Kurogi, Audra Bowers, Michaela Moore and Kokona Layne celebrate the evening marking the start of the holiday season.
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