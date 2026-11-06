CAMPANITAS DE CRISTAL, a Musical Tribute to Puerto Rican Culture and the Holidays to Open at Teatro Círculo

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Teatro Círculo will continue its 32nd season with CAMPANITAS DE CRISTAL (Crystal Bells), a music anthology curated and directed by acclaimed Uruguayan-born New Yorker Maestro PABLO ZINGER, featuring the extraordinary voices of talented artists Puerto Rican soprano BRENDA FELICIANO, New Yorker singer of Honduran descent DIANA LÓPEZ and Puerto Rican actor BRYAN J. CORTÉS from December 4 to 13, 2026 at Teatro Círculo located at 64 East 4th Street in Manhattan.

The show features the music of Rafael Hernández, Puerto Rico's greatest and most popular composer of the 20th Century - known as 'El jibarito'- and of other beloved composers like Amaury Veray, Narciso Figueroa and many more.

Rafael Hernández's songs 'Cachita' and 'Capullito de alhelí' became synonyms with Cuban music, his 'Linda Quisqueya' became a Dominican anthem, and 'Ay, amor ya no me quieras tanto' sounds like some of the best Mexican boleros. His songs 'Preciosa', 'Lamento borincano', 'El cumbanchero' and 'Silencio' became iconic all-time hits in Puerto Rico and throughout the world.

CAMPANITAS DE CRISTAL (Crystal Bells) takes its name from Hernández's evocative song 'Campanitas de cristal' written in New York City where he spent some of his first winters with snow. 'Some might ask: why do a show about Rafael Hernández now? I believe that the Puerto Rican musical tradition deserves constant attention-especially today, given the challenging social and political climate in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the world at large. While many people recognize the melodies of 'El cumbanchero' and 'Preciosa', many Latinos-and even more non-Latinos-are unaware of their origins', shares Maestro Zinger.

For Puerto Ricans, the Christmas season (las navidades) is more than a holiday-it is a musical tradition filled with parrandas, aguinaldos, and gatherings that bring families and communities together in song. Subsidized $10 tickets are available only for Saturday performances using code ACCESS, applied to General Admission tickets.

Tickets at https://teatrocirculo.org/tickets/

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