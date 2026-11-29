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Bixhouse Productions will present Cock, Mike Bartlett’s award-winning play, from December 3 to 13, 2026, at Studio 17 in Manhattan.

John has been in a stable relationship with his boyfriend for years. When they take a break, he unexpectedly falls in love with a woman. Torn between the two and struggling with guilt, John finds that both partners are willing to wait for him to make a decision and both are prepared to fight to keep him. As the pressure mounts, a dinner brings them together and forces John to confront who he is and what he wants.

Directed by Acadia Barrengos, the production features Henry Morehouse, Sara Gutierrez, Mishka Yarovoy and Tim Wagner. Yarovoy and Wagner are Equity actors appearing in the Actors’ Equity Association showcase. The creative team includes associate director Vivian Farahani, lighting designer Lauren Lee, stage manager Eliza Kelly and composer Billy Bivona. Cock is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. Concord Theatricals

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, Friday, December 4, Thursday, December 10, and Friday, December 11. Saturday performances on December 5 and 12 begin at 8 p.m. The Monday, December 7 performance begins at 2 p.m., and the Sunday, December 13 performance begins at 5 p.m. The running time is 90 minutes, and tickets are $35. Purchase tickets

Studio 17 is located on the third floor of 13 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011. There are approximately eight exterior steps to enter the building, followed by additional flights of stairs. Stair lifts are available for each interior flight. Follow the production on Instagram

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