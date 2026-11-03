Bilingual Production EN EL PATIO DE ATRÁS / IN THE BACKYARD to Run at Galli Theater

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This December, Telón de Agave will present En el Patio de Atrás / In the Backyard, marking the New York premiere of a play developed by Mexican theatrical collective Voces de Diversidad, with dramaturgical treatment by Luis Ceceña and Armando Legaspy. Originally developed and produced in Mexicali, Mexico, the work arrives in New York in a new bilingual production translated by Telón de Agave's Artistic and Managing Directors, Juliana Padilla and Diana Ponce. En el Patio de Atrás / In the Backyard will run December 11-13, 2026, at Galli Theater in New York City.

The production is part of Raíces, Telón de Agave's artistic development program dedicated to fostering exchange between Latin America and New York City. Rather than focusing exclusively on creating new works in New York about Latin American experiences, Raíces brings existing theatrical works developed in Latin America directly to U.S. audiences, creating opportunities for further development, collaboration, and presentation within a new cultural context. Through this initiative, Telón de Agave seeks to build a lasting bridge between Latin American and New York theatre communities, connecting artists and audiences across borders.

The bilingual production features two distinct casts and stagings. The Spanish-language production, En el Patio de Atrás, will be directed by Diana Ponce and performed in the original Spanish text. Its English-language counterpart, In the Backyard, will feature Juliana Padilla's translation under her direction. Together, the two productions offer audiences different entry points into the same story while preserving the cultural and artistic specificity of the original work.

The artistic production team includes Rossana Barrera, Adri Cruz, Abril López Ruiz, and GianLuca Malave. The Spanish-language cast of En el Patio de Atrás features Frida Mancilla, Omar Dileon, Daniela Mellado, Luigi Andrade, Vanessa Verduga, Jeremy López, and José Vargas. The English-language cast of In the Backyard includes Isaiah Robinson, Corrinthea Washington, Valeria Aceves, Martina Amendola, Dylan Odom, Alessandro Garbagna, and Sarita Alvarado.

En el Patio de Atrás / In the Backyard follows a group of students who find themselves increasingly targeted by a school system determined to enforce rigid ideas about gender, sexuality, and identity. After being punished and sent to the school's forbidden backyard, they encounter Natalia, a ghost whose presence changes how they understand their circumstances and their ability to stand up for themselves.

Blending humor, friendship, and resistance, the play explores queer identity, adolescence, discrimination, and the courage it takes to find one's voice. Through the students' experiences, the work invites audiences to reflect on the systems that marginalize young people and the solidarity that can emerge when they begin to challenge them.

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