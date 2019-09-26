Bespoke Plays Expand To Bicoastal Readings

Christine Boylan (THE PUNISHER, LEVERAGE), Ellie Pyle (SOURCES, BEGINNINGS), and Ryan McCurdy (ONCE, PIP'S ISLAND) have announced the official addition of a New York chapter to Bespoke Plays, which will make it the only bicoastal production company dedicated to industry readings of new plays. Boylan and Pyle will continue to co-produce Los Angeles with McCurdy as the New York associate.

Bespoke Plays is a monthly reading series that creates opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews by producing play readings in Los Angeles and NYC customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. Their company of playwrights in both cities span film, television, and theatrical writers who share a passion of writing for the stage.

The Bespoke Plays mission also extends to creating relationships between playwrights, artistic directors, literary managers, and commercial producers with a direct intention of helping new plays to be published and programmed. Additionally, the bicoastal relationship helps bring writers to the attention of producers of other media across the entertainment industry.

The current presentation of Bespoke Plays LA is Ellie Pyle's HERETICS, a sweeping work of 13th Century historical fiction starring Ruth Connell (SUPERNATURAL) at The Broadwater Theater. Next in Bespoke Plays LA will be Christine Boylan's ANALOGUE on October 6th and 7th, starring Mary Chieffo (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY) and Alan Smyth (BETTER THINGS), also at The Broadwater.

McCurdy most recently co-produced CHICKEN AND BISCUITS by Douglas Lyons in New York at The Directors Company starring Tony winner Lillias White. Bespoke Plays NY will commence with Christine Boylan's MEET CUTE, on November 3rd and 4th at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios. An all female sci-fi rom-com, Meet Cute tells the story of two women who meet in a bar for the first time - or is it the twelfth? Reservations and casting will be announced shortly.

For more information, please follow Bespoke Plays on Facebook or visit http://bespokeplays.com.





