"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BOUND TO DESIRE To Be Presented At The Tank
The show features five stories and will perform December 10-12th.
The Tank will presentsBound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays, produced by Wicked Cat Productions, running December 10-12, 2026 at The Tank.
Selected from over 200 submissions, Bound to Desire brings together five taboo tales of desire, connection, and the things we don't always say out loud.
A couple's private evening is interrupted by their child at exactly the wrong moment. A man exploring a sex club with his partner finds himself confronting more than he expected. Two women turn a familiar fairy tale into a charged negotiation of trust and appetite. A nervous first-timer and an experienced Dom discover their roles aren't as fixed as they seem. And two strangers meeting over an unusual proposition stumble into something unexpectedly tender.
The evening includes:
How to Talk to Your Child About BDSM
Written by Daniel Prillaman
Directed by Bradly Valenzuela
Featuring Erica Lee Bigelow* as Mom, Harry Kaufman* as Dad, and Lyd Noll as Mason
Bodies
Written by Justin S. Fischer
Directed by Kaleb Sells
Featuring Kelsey Rondeau as Bates and Mark-Eugene Garcia as Desi
Red and the Wolf
Written by Lulenoxx
Directed by KM Jones
Featuring Katie Lynn Sinicki* as Red and Tara Nicole Murphy as Wolf
Off the Leash
Written by JJ Ivey
Directed by Bailey Cummings
Featuring Sean Fletcher Griffin* as Chip and Noah Fowler as Danny
Meat Cute
Written by Aly Kantor
Directed by Abby Grantham
Featuring Gianna Hoffman as Izzy and Sarah Kate Cummings as Savannah
The production is produced by Wicked Cat Productions, with David Pérez serving as Associate Producer. Eleni Efthimiou is Production Stage Manager, with Dylan Ruggeri as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Kaitlyn Chase.
Bound to Desire embraces kink not as a punchline or spectacle, but as a lens through which to explore connection, vulnerability, agency, humor, and the messy ways people learn to communicate what they want. Across five very different stories, the evening moves between comedy, drama, fantasy, sexuality, and tenderness while keeping the humans at the center.
The production contains mature themes and depictions of kink and BDSM, simulated sexual situations, restraint, and nudity.
Performances will run Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 PM, Friday, December 11 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 PM at The Tank located at 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. Running time: 90 minutes. Tickets start at $20 and are available through The Tank.
ABOUT WICKED CAT PRODUCTIONS
Wicked Cat Productions is an independent theater company founded by Kaitlyn Chase and JJ Ivey in 2024. Dedicated to championing new voices, developing original work, and reimagining theatrical storytelling for contemporary audiences, the company focuses on creating sustainable, impactful theater while advocating for fair compensation for artists and creatives.
Wicked Cat Productions made its debut with Death of a Dandelion at NYC Fringe and Orlando Fringe in 2024 and has since supported new work including Travis Charron's The Waiting Room at the New York Theater Festival and TransforMATTIve, presented in collaboration with Can't Stand Sitting Productions at Under St. Marks. Its production of JJ Ivey's Stuck premiered at the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival, where it received a Staff Pick Award and Ivey was honored with the Spirit of the Festival Award, before continuing to Cincinnati Fringe and Out Front Theatre Company's Lavender Fest in Atlanta.
Through new-play development, festival productions, and projects such as Bound to Desire: A Night of Kinky Short Plays, Wicked Cat Productions seeks to amplify fresh perspectives, create space for stories that are too often pushed to the margins, and build theatrical experiences rooted in curiosity, connection, and respect for the artists making them.
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