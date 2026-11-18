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Following its award-winning Off-Off-Broadway run, Rip Jabari You Would've Loved the Apple Dance is expanding into a new format with RIP Jabari, an upcoming vertical short-form series produced by Wellmoney Productions and Studio Null Theory LLC. Currently in development and planned for release in 2027, the series brings the original play's creative team together to reimagine the story for a new generation of digital audiences.

Written by Arianna Wellmoney, the original stage production received multiple honors at the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Off-Broadway Awards, winning Best Play, Best Production, Best Performer (Arianna Wellmoney), and Best Director (Bradly Valenzuela). Original cast members Kiamba Doyling and Christian Prins Coen also received performer nominations.

The story follows Chiara and Elijah, two roommates and best friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after winning a contest held by a space technology company. Their prize? A prototype AI-powered robot designed to replicate their late best friend, Jabari. What initially seems like an extraordinary opportunity soon becomes an emotionally complicated and often absurd experience, as the roommates navigate grief, memory, friendship, and the unsettling question of whether technology can truly bring someone back.

Blending mockumentary-style comedy, vlog-inspired storytelling, and sincere emotional depth, RIP Jabari explores the increasingly blurred boundaries between human connection and artificial intelligence. The vertical format offers a new way to experience the story, bringing its humor, characters, and emotional themes to audiences through short-form, mobile-first episodes.

The series reunites the original creative team, with Arianna Wellmoney returning as creator, writer, producer, and performer as Chiara; Christian Prins Coen as co-producer and performer as Elijah; Kiamba Doyling as performer as Jabari; and Bradly Valenzuela returning as director and writer. The project is produced by Wellmoney Productions in collaboration with Studio Null Theory LLC.

For Wellmoney Productions, the adaptation represents a continuation of its commitment to developing meaningful and entertaining stories that explore human connection, friendship, loneliness, grief, and the complexities of contemporary life. The company was founded by Wellmoney to create opportunities for diverse voices and independent artists, with a commitment to always paying artists and always hiring diversity.

Studio Null Theory LLC, founded in 2025 by Christian Prins Coen, is a media production company focused on building and incubating work that elegantly subverts what is considered normal, questioning performative diversity and monocultural hegemony.

With RIP Jabari, the creative team aims to extend the life of an award-winning theatrical story while embracing the possibilities of an evolving digital landscape.

The series is currently in development, with a planned 2027 release. Follow the project for updates and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram at @ripjabari and TikTok at @ripjabaritheseries.

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