Autumn Hurlbert, Janice Landry, Samuel Garnica And Amanda Robles Will Star In New Musical LOVE AND YOGURT

Out of the Box Theatrics and New York Theatre Barn's co-developmental production of Aaron Morrill's Love and Yogurt will star Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten, Legally Blonde), Janice Landry (Dear Edwina), Samuel Garnica, and Amanda Robles (BSC's Into the Woods, Stages St. Louis' Man of La Mancha). The production will run from October 22nd through October 27th, 2019 at Theaterlab in New York City. Joe Barros (The Evolution of Mann, associate director of Gigi and Cagney) directs and choreographs the developmental production which will transform a white box studio into a grocery store.

Love and Yogurt, with book, music, and lyrics by Aaron Morrill, is a tale of love, business and contemporary politics. It's the story of Emma, a young entrepreneur, and Javier, a refugee journalist from Colombia, who is seeking asylum in the U.S. and working at Rolling Fields, the leading chain of natural food stores, to make ends meet. Emma is the founder of "Bubby's," a line of organic kefir. In order to attract investors and widen distribution, Emma must get Bubby's into the trend-setting Rolling Fields. However, she will have to run a gauntlet that includes a duplicitous store manager with a hidden agenda and a ruthless competitor who will stop at nothing to see her fail. Awaiting the disposition of his asylum case, Javier pines for his homeland but knows that it is unsafe to return. With Emma's arrival, his life will once again be turned upside down. They will forge a bond that is as powerful as it is surprising and for which Javier will end up risking it all.

The cast also includes Michael Andreus, John Higgins, Alexander Molina, Erin Leigh Peck (The Flamingo Kid, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), Alba Ponce de León, and Phil Sloves (Spongebob Squarepants). Casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Castinga?? (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA a??/ Ally Beans, CSA).

Love and Yogurt has music direction by Cody Dry (The Book of Mormon), set design by Matthew Imhoff, lighting design by Zach Blane (Roundabout's Too Much, Too Much, Too Many), costume design by Zoë Allen (The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones), sound design by Alan Waters (The Evolution of Mann), the line producer is Alli Ryan Motley, the associate director/choreographer is Peter Williams, the associate music director is Alexander Tom, the production stage manager is Kayla Santos, and the assistant stage manager is Sage Lumsden. Tickets can be purchased on both company's websites: www.ootbtheatrics.com or www.nytheatrebarn.org.

Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, Artistic Director) utilizes non-traditional spaces to create site-specific theatre, and New York Theatre Barn (Joe Barros, Artistic Director) serves as a home for new musicals during incubation.





