Australian Theatre Festival NYC Seeks Plays, Musicals and Cabaret for 2027 Season

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Co-Artistic & Executive Directors Mark Barford & Connor Delves of The Australian Theatre Festival NYC have officially opened submissions for their curated 2027 festival, inviting Australian theatre makers, producers and performing artists to bring their work to New York City audiences.

Following a record-breaking seventh annual festival in 2026, which saw the organisation achieve its highest ticket sales in its history, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC is looking ahead to an ambitious 2027 season, continuing its mission to showcase the very best of contemporary Australian performing arts on an international stage.

For its 2027 festival, the organisation is seeking three productions:

Two fully staged Australian plays or musicals to be presented at Theatre Row, in the heart of New York City's theatre district.

One cabaret or musical production to be presented at The Green Room 42, one of New York City's celebrated cabaret venues.

The curated festival provides an international platform for Australian artists and their stories, connecting Australian talent with New York audiences and the city's vibrant performing arts community.

Dedicated to championing Australian creativity, the festival celebrates bold, innovative and distinctly Australian storytelling. From powerful dramas and contemporary comedies to original musicals and dynamic cabaret performances, the organisation seeks work that entertains, challenges and sparks conversation.

The announcement follows the success of the festival's landmark 2026 season, which presented 16 events across seven days at five New York City venues, featuring a company of New York-based Australian artists and welcoming record audiences.

As the festival continues to grow, its 2027 season represents another opportunity for Australian theatre makers to showcase their work in one of the world's leading performing arts capitals.

How To Submit

Australian theatre makers, producers and companies interested in being considered for the curated 2027 festival are invited to request a 2027 Festival Producer's Pack, containing further information about the submission process.

Email: info@australiantheatrefestival.com

Subject line: 2027 Festival Show Submission

Submission deadline: Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

For more information about the Australian Theatre Festival NYC, visit www.australiantheatrefestival.com.

About The Australian Theatre Festival NYC

Founded in 2019, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC is a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation dedicated to showcasing Australian artists and their stories. Through theatrical productions, musicals, cabarets, new play development and community events, the festival provides a vital platform for Australian actors, writers, directors, designers, musicians and producers to share their work with New York City audiences.

The festival is committed to presenting bold, exciting and innovative Australian performing arts, fostering international artistic exchange and strengthening the Australian creative community in New York City.

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