Aurway to Present COMING HOME Staged Reading at Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC

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Aurway, the Newark-based non profit arts organization, will bring Coming Home, a new musical written and directed by Lawrence Dandridge, to the first-ever Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC. The staged reading plays two performances only: Friday, November 13 at 9:00 PM and Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM at the 28th Street Theatre (TADA!), 15 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor, New York.

Coming Home is a family reunion with every generation in the room: grandparents, aunts, uncles, big cousins and little cousins. At the center are twins, both coming home after years away. One is bringing his new fiancée, a white woman, to meet the family. The other is coming home to reintroduce herself as a transgender woman.

What follows is funny, tense, tender and honest. Coming Home challenges the traditions that make up strong Black families and gives audiences an inside look at what people feel but never say out loud. Underneath it all is the bond that never left: love.

The music is a big part of why this show is unlike any other. Dandridge's score draws on the cookout classics that soundtrack Black family gatherings. It's soul. It's groove. It's the songs your uncle plays too loud. Audiences will recognize the feeling before they know the tune.

"At the heart of this story, we find the difficult conversations, and what it feels like to confront our own biases about the people we love and how they choose to love," said Dandridge. "But it is also a story about how to find commonality, because love is the point. Hate is easy, but love takes work."

Coming Home began its workshop process before the pandemic. When COVID hit, its first presentation was postponed. Since then, the show has grown through public readings and a concert at 54 Below. The Spark presentation is the next step in its development, as Aurway seeks producers and partners to help bring Coming Home to a full production.

"Theater is for everybody, but I want to set a precedent that Black stories and Black works deserve space and audiences," Dandridge said. "It's important for us to pack the room first, before we form opinions about what people should or should not be creating."

The cast features Lawrence Dandridge (Mariah), Victor Ibn Days (Maurice), Larry Lyons (Malcolm), Calee Gardner (Shyanne), Brittany Lindsey (Nana Perla), Demetrius Kee (Papa Joe), Veronica Gonmiah (Carol), Alneesha Harris (Sandy), Bri Javis (Janeene), Martin Carpenter (Kenny), Darryl Dwayne (T-Bone), Marcus McPherson (Ronnell), Chasity Contant (Titi), Marcus Beckett (Zach), Saadiq Muhammad (Jason), Haneefah James (Yvette), Jordan Allen (James), Immanuel Elmera (Young Mario) and Nolan Farrar (Young Maurice).

The ensemble includes Zamir Boyer (Teen Mario), Kingston Dudley (Teen Maurice), Tristan Dudley (Teen Titi, Dance Captain), Aphrodite Brooks (Dance Captain), Nyla Baxter, Amoria Burks, Amber Brown, Amber Ruffin, Jordan Allen and Marquise Neal.

Understudies are Marcus Beckett (Mariah), Haneefah James (Sandy), Nasir Roper (Zach, Papa Joe), Amber Brown (Carol), Aphrodite Brooks (Janeene), Zamir Boyer (Kenny), Kingston Dudley (Jason), Nyla Baxter (Teen Titi), Amoria Burks (Titi), Amber Ruffin (Yvette), Jordan Allen (Ronnell) and Marquise Neal (Kenny, T-Bone).

"These characters aren't caricatures," said Veronica Gonmiah, Aurway Co-Founder and Director of Art, who plays Carol, one of the Baxter sisters. "They're real people, telling real stories. Some moments you'll agree with. Some you won't. All of it is deeply human. And the music is bop after bop."

Coming Home is written and directed by Lawrence Dandridge, who also plays Mariah, with assistant direction by Amoria Burks. Bella Dimichino is the production stage manager, Marcus Beckett at Associate Music Director.

"Mariah is an extension of me, as much as she is a reflection of a dear friend who inspired both the character and the story when she was transitioning," said Dandridge. "I am very protective of this character and her story."

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