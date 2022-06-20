Annie-Sage Whitehurst to Present Kitten Solloway's THE KEEPIN' COZY SHOW at The Player's Theatre

Somewhere between PeeWee Herman, Norma Desmond and Jean-Paul Satre lives the legendary actress, Kitten Solloway. Literally? She's been squatting at The Players Theater. Tired of being critically ignored and generally abandoned, "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" Kitten Solloway (played by creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst) has decided to open her bedroom doors to The Public for a special night of comedy, philosophy, beautiful people, and revolting intimacy. This take on a variety show format is hosted by Whitehurst completely in character, a live-action experiment in dramatic improv with a cast of kooky supporting players and rotating special guest artists.

This is the very first live and full-length "Keepin' Cozy with Kitten Solloway" after the first livestream on @SociallyDistantLive's Instagram in March 2020. Audiences were quick to celebrate the equally erratic and existential faded Hollywood startlet, garnering upwards of 1K engagements on each of Whitehurst's 50+ videos in character.

"The Keepin' Cozy Show" at The Players Theatre stars Kitten Solloway, a would-be titan of Hollywood, in a format that is equally inspired by The Judy Garland Show, bohemian artist salons, and late-night talk shows with Kitten's monologues and psychosis at the helm. The live show picks up where the live stream left off on Kitten's quest for self-fulfillment, to find and understand permanence, and above all else, to be #bookedandblessed. Like the livestream, the live show navigates Kitten's closeted queerness and inability to truly see herself, despite her claim to fame as the owner of the largest mirror collection on the eastern seaboard.

The June 25th show features: Langston Belton (PUFFS, Kapow-i Gogo, Marvel Entertainmen) as June's Special Guest & Favorite Friend (TM), Sal Joseph (The PIT, VH1) as Kitten's sidekick/Gaba-Gal Friday/muscle, "Carmine Limoncello", and original performances from writer/performers Adin Lenahan and Maura Mazurowski. Tickets available: bit.ly/kittensolloway 18+

Annie-Sage Whitehurst (she/her) is an actor, writer, and improviser in NYC. She created "Kitten Solloway" in the 2020 lockdown, performing 50+ weekly livestreams on @SociallyDistantImprov before in-person appearances at AsylumNYC, QED and The Brick Theater. Writing includes screenplays, an opera libretto, short fiction, and personal essays. Acting includes voiceover ("Lia Haddock" in LIMETOWN), film ("The Daphne Project" premiering at Quad Cinemas 7/22) solo/collaborative performance, theatre, and improv across NYC. Langston Belton (he/his) is an actor and improviser born and raised in New York City. He's performed as a member of numerous house teams at The People's Improv Theatre and served on the house team committee. Acting work includes originating the role of "Oliver Rivers" in Puffs (New World Stages), Kapow-i Gogo and more. He is currently improvising, acting, and working as an on-camera host for Marvel Entertainment.

Sal Joseph (he/his) is an improviser and actor in NYC. He was a longtime house team member at The People's Improv Theatre and the indie team "Agent Cooper". During the 2020 Lockdown, he created "Carmine Limoncello" with frequent co-collaborator Annie-Sage Whitehurst, with whom he's created an award-winning short film ("422 East 75th St"), a two-prov team/kitchen (MEATPALACE), a webseries, and more.

Adin Lenahan (they/them) is a submerging writer, performer, and administrative assistant. Their work has been produced at Ars Nova, Dixon Place, Judson Memorial Church, The Kraine, The New Ohio, The Tank, Theater for the New City, Tom Noonan's Paradise Factory, Wild Project, among other venues. They are also on the board of Undiscovered Countries, a Brooklyn-based incubator of new and developing multidisciplinary art. BFA NYU | MFA Hunter College. AdinLenahan.com

Maura Mazorowski (she/her) is a writer and comedian from Virginia. Her pilot scripts have placed in multiple competitions, including Almanack Screenwriters Colony and Screencraft. Her acting credits include "Dopesick" and "Tapawingo" and her short film, "On His Knees" is currently in the festival circuit. Follow her on Instagram (@maura_maz) for funny content and upcoming shows.

The Players Theatre115 MacDougal StreetBetween West 3rd & Bleecker StreetsNew York, NY 10012The Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre (3rd floor loft theatre)A, C, E, B, D, F & M trains to West 4th. Exit at West 3rd and walk one block east to Macdougal street. The theatre is located on the corner above Cafe Wha.