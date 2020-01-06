Andrea Martin, Santino Fontana, Megan Hilty, Javier Munoz And More Join VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Concert At The Town Hall

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Your Kids, Our Kids proudly presents the 6th Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids, an event that brings together the very best performers from the American stage and screen to raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, particularly those aged 13 and older who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system alone.

This year's concert line-up includes Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Ta'Nika Gibson (Ain't Too Proud), Emmy Award-winner Judy Gold ("Kill Me Now" podcast), Tony nominee Megan Hilty ("Smash,"), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurie Metcalf ("The Conners"), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (The King & I), and more to be announced.

Combining celebrity, music, and everyday people sharing their incredible stories, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars for Foster Kids directly benefits You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids, hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids co-founders, Sirius XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and James Wesley (Concert For America), will take place at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC) on Thursday, February 6th at 7pm. Tickets and sponsorships are now available online at yougottabelieve.org.

Today, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the US, and every year, as many as 22,000 of them will age out of the foster care system. Without the safety net of a forever family to provide the security and comfort most take for granted, these young people are left on their own to face a future filled with hardships - from lack of education to unemployment, higher rates of incarceration, poor health, early parenthood and homelessness (as much as 40 percent of these kids will experience this devastation in their lifetimes). In New York City alone, there are more than 1000 kids currently awaiting adoption, with more than 900 kids on the verge of aging out.

Husbands Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley created VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS in 2015, when You Gotta Believe abruptly suffered major cuts from governmental funding. Over the past five years, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concert events have raised $1,998,000.00 to support You Gotta Believe's efforts to ensure that every child leaving foster care does so with the support of a family.





