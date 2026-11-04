Amalgamation Theatre Collective to Stage Reading of THE RUINS in New York City

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Amalgamation Theatre Collective will return to New York City with a staged reading of The Ruins written by Mae Philippe-Auguste and directed by Shira Holtz. After a climate disaster results in the wealthy colonizing Mars and leaving the working class to fend for themselves, a small survivor community's plan of ritual suicide involving psilocybin mushrooms is interrupted by the arrival of an outsider. The Ruins previews on November 10th, 2026, and runs for two performances on November 15th, 2026, at The Studio at The Tank in Midtown NYC.

The Ruins explores life in the aftermath of the climate crisis and its cost to humanity, as well as the things that remain constant: grief, mental illness, community, and the yearning to create a better world than those who came before you. When the outsider disrupts the group's original plan, she is confronted with an immeasurable undertaking: Can she convince them to stay and rebuild civilization, or should she join them in leaving it all behind?

Playwright Mae Philippe-Auguste shared, ''It is no measure of health to be well-adjusted to a profoundly sick society.' This statement, made by Jiddu Krishnamurti, very succinctly encapsulates the core of my play's thematic motivation. The Ruins utilizes a post-apocalyptic container as a mechanism to scrutinize the systemic factors that contribute to poor mental health outcomes and highlight the shortcomings of simply pathologizing individuals rather than creating societal change. Our society is 'sick' in many ways, from how we treat vulnerable populations to how we treat the environment. My play questions the very notion of sanity while warning of the dangers surrounding hyper-individualism and corporate greed by exploring the journeys of a small group of survivors living on an Earth ravaged by environmental disaster that the wealthy have abandoned in favor of colonizing Mars.'

Director Shira Holtz added: 'This staged reading is the next step in the development of The Ruins. This piece is incredibly timely, and I'm excited to see how it grows during and after this process. I hope our audience comes away talking about, or at the very least thinking about, the state of our world and how we can better take care of each other, our communities, and the earth.'

The Ruins runs on November 10th at 7:30pm EST, and November 15th at 1pm and 5pm EST. All readings will take place in The Studio at The Tank, located at 312 W 36th Street, 6th Floor, New York City, NY 10018. Doors will open 20 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for in-person and $7 for live streaming. Live stream tickets are available for all performances. Tuesday, November 10th's preview performance is Pay-What-You-Will, with all tickets starting at $5. Content notices include: Effects of climate disaster, drug use, suicide by poison, implied depression and other mental illnesses, ableist language, violence, murder, intimate partner manipulation and violence, discussion of: suicide, infanticide, grief, loss, sexual violence, religious motifs and trauma. There will be blood mentioned, but no blood will be seen onstage in this staged reading. This content is most suitable for those 18+.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming