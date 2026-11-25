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The new musical, LETTERS TO SANTA, will have its debut public performance with a one night only concert reading at The Triad Theater on Monday, December 14th at 7pm.

With book, music, and lyrics from the whimsical mind of award-winning writer, recording artist, and actor, Lynda DeFuria (John Lennon Songwriting Award, Kinky Boots, 'Keeping Time' album), comes a story for kids and kids at heart. LETTERS TO SANTA is a modern, heartfelt Christmas story led by a score that blends classic, ethereal nostalgia with pop bops and contemporary musical theatre.

A mother and daughter navigate grief at Christmas time while the elves of Christmas HQ work around the clock to answer a late delivery of letters to Santa in time for Christmas Eve. Through baking and song, they discover the greatest gifts of all - family, sweet treats, kindness, and the everyday magic that surrounds us, not just at Christmas.

The cast will be led by Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, 1776) as Barbara, Emma Origenes (The Lion King) as Beth, and Lynda DeFuria (Kinky Boots) as Mrs. C. The cast features John Higgins, Ryan Widd, Michelle Cosentino (Come From Away at Gateway Playhouse), Elijah Caldwell (Obie winner, Shucked National Tour), Tyler Keller (Kinky Boots Hollywood Bowl), Trey Harrington (Out of the Box Theatrics' Trash), Stefanie Miller (Midnight Sun), Ren Thompson (Little Shop of Horrors revival) and, Brian Klimowski (Bachelors of Broadway).

The concert reading will be directed by Matthew Johnson Harris (Co-Director/ Choreographer for The World Premiere of Slippin' Through The Cracks The Bobby Rush Musical, Associate Director on the Tony-winning revival of Parade) with music direction by Wendy Feaver (Music Director/Conductor Moulin Rouge national tour). The cast will be supported by Wendy Feaver on piano, Mike Squillante (Movie Night, Only Human) on bass, and Ben Brock on drums.

Tickets for Letters to Santa are available now. Theater seating at The Triad range from $25-35. There is a $25 minimum. Doors at 6:30pm, Show at 7pm. The Triad Theater is at 158 W. 72nd Street. Livestream tickets are $25 including a 30-day concert replay.

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