Alexandra Salter to Star in THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Presented by Face To Face Films

Alexandra Salter has been cast in the leading role of Hayley Jones in the 2022 revival of "The Girl with the Red Hair" written and directed by Anthony M. Laura. Salter, a respected member of the acting ensemble, recently became a Creative Partner at the producing organization, Face To Face Films, and will also serve as the one of the producers of the production.

"Alex is a powerhouse performer, always exploring and always making sure the audience is with her on the journey," says Anthony Laura, the artistic director of Face to Face Films; "her heart shines through all she does and I couldn't be more proud to have someone of her caliber taking on a role I hold so dear."

In response, Alexandra relied, " I am beyond excited to be joining the cast! I read the script for the first time a couple months ago and absolutely fell in love with it. I can't wait to start this journey with the rest of the amazing cast!"

Returning cast members include Alexandra Rooney as Young Hayley Jones, Vivien Cardone as Dr. Michelle Watkins and Candy Dato as Tabitha Baines. New cast members include Chelsea Renae as Nurse Janice Brooks, Raina Silver as Cortney Dawson and Azura, Rand Faris as Eve Craven and Isabelle Stanton as Isabelle. Casting continues for additional roles. The show will feature original music by Rose Hart.

"The Girl with the Red Hair" is planning on a 2022 live premiere. Exact dates are still in negotiation.