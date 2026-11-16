Adam Szymkowicz's CLOWN BAR 3: CLOWN ISLAND to Make World Premiere at Parkside Lounge

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SparkPlug Productions will present the World Premiere of Adam Szymkowicz's CLOWN BAR 3: CLOWN ISLAND. This evening of clowns, crime, and comedy begins previews on January 15 at Parkside Lounge (where the original Clown Bar premiered). Opening is slated for Tuesday, January 19. Directed by Andrew Block, the immersive production will send audiences on a tropical staycation (in the dead of winter) to a seedy tiki bar like no other.

In CLOWN BAR 3: CLOWN ISLAND, killer clown Popo and good time girl clown Petunia are on the lam. With the fuzz hot on their trail, they escape to a clown bar on Clown Island that just so happens to be owned by Petunia's former paramour. "Of all the giggle joints on all the Clown Islands in all the world, she walks into mine." But menace follows them from the mainland - a bounty hunter kidnapping clowns. Or was the real menace nostalgia of a lost clown love...?

CLOWN BAR 3: CLOWN ISLAND runs January 15 - February 19. The schedule varies. Parkside Lounge is located at 317 E. Houston Street St, New York, NY 10002. Tickets are $40. (Note: This play is not even remotely appropriate for children.)

CLOWN BAR 3: CLOWN ISLAND stars Kimberly Bollard, Eli Bridges, Chris Cornwell, Callie Fabac, Jim Hawkins, Nadel Dalia Henville, Christopher Le Crenn, Christopher Lee, Catie Marron, Rebekkah Ross, and Cami Alys Yankwitt.

The original play Clown Bar has been produced over 75 times including productions in South Korea, Austria, England, Ireland, Canada and multiple times in Turkey. The extended Clown Bar universe now contains 5 plays-Clown Bar, Clown Bar Christmas, Clown High School, Clown Bar 2 and now Clown Bar 3: Clown Island. There is also a graphic novel adaptation of the original play.

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