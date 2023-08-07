A CHRISTMAS CAROL AT THE MERCHANT'S HOUSE Returns This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Summoners Ensemble Theatre and the Merchant’s House Museum celebrate 11 years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE (29 East 4th Street, Manhattan). Surrounded by 19th century holiday decorations, flickering candles, and richly appointed period furnishings, audiences will be transported back 150 years in this captivating 70-minute performance created from Dickens’ own script. Performances run November 28 through December 24.

It's December 1867 and Charles Dickens has arrived in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Be transfixed as Mr. Dickens, portrayed by actor John Kevin Jones, tells his timeless Christmas tale in the elegant intact Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum.

“A Holiday Reception with Mr. Dickens” returns December 8-24. Attend a special performance by Mr. Dickens (John Kevin Jones) of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” as we toast the 200th anniversary of the poem’s original publication with a cup of “Smoking Bishop” (mulled wine) or chilled cider! The 19th century family room, kitchen, and garden (weather permitting) of the Merchant’s House Museum will be open to guests during the reception. If offered on your selected performance, look for the “Reception & Performance” ticketing option. Strictly limited to 20 guests.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant’s House Museum. Performances take place in the landmark 1832 Merchant’s House Museum, New York City’s only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

Not recommended for children under 12.

Health guidelines and protocols: Guests are encouraged to wear masks in the Merchant’s House Museum, but it is no longer required. The Merchant’s House Museum continues to update their health protocols in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines. Ticket holders agree to comply with current policies on the day of the performance.

To be announced in November 2023: Our virtual offering of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT’S HOUSE will be available by pay-per-view again this holiday season.