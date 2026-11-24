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The world premiere of WORK LIFE (IM)BALANCE: An Evening of Three One-Act Plays will be presented in a single-night showcase of new works developed through the second cohort of the Circle Theater Workshop. The evening takes place on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, New York City.

WORK LIFE (IM)BALANCE is an evening of three original one-acts about the jobs we take, the titles we chase, and the people we become to keep them. A hitwoman's performance review on a sunny boardwalk, a cutthroat race to design the perfect chair, and a chance ride down a frozen backroad that turns into a reckoning: by turns wickedly funny and quietly devastating, the program asks what we are willing to trade for a seat at the table, and what is left of us when we get there.

THE PLAYS

ASSASSINS ON THE BOARDWALK Written by Andrea D. Peterson. Directed by Miranda Simon. Featuring Robin Salgado and Addie Elmer. On a bench by the Ferris wheel, Jane Doe - suburban mom, Pilates instructor, and professional assassin - receives an unexpected performance review from her colleague John, who has arrived with a pocketknife, a bucket of popcorn, and his eye on her job. A pitch-black comedy about who we really are when the work is all we have.

PERFECT CHAIR Written by Yarden Sokolsky. Directed by Niko Agrinzone. Featuring Posey Bartol, Dominique Willette Campos, and Adelaide Greene. It is 2077. Employees go by numbers, a daily game of musical chairs decides who goes home early, and the art director has just been fired. Three colleagues race to design the "perfect chair" and claim the empty seat at the top. An absurd, razor-sharp satire about status, sacrifice, and how far we will go for a promotion.

OF SEPARATION Written by Samantha Lilly. Directed by Tamaki Kadonishi. Featuring Jaedan Sanchez and Adelaide Greene. On a winter backroad in Utah, Patty, a working-class son on a dinner run for his sisters, picks up Lilly, a wealthy young woman who has walked out of a luxury rehab. Over Arby's and oldies radio, an unlikely kinship sparks between them, until their last names surface a shared history neither of them can drive away from. Additional Artist: Caity Ladda

The works were mentored by Menahem Haike, Marcel Simoneau, and Suzanne Di Donna, and developed as part of the second cohort of the Circle Theater Workshop, an initiative by RJ Theatre Company and TAL Media dedicated to cultivating emerging theatrical voices.

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM Venue: AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street, New York, NY Run time: approx. 90 minutes Price: Donation-based Content advisory: Strong language, violence, and references to addiction, overdose, and suicide. Recommended for ages 16+.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 8% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 6% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 10% 2 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 9% 3 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 7% 4 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 7% 5 Cecilia Bracey - UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS OUT/PLAY at MCS Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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