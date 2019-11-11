WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY NAUGHTY PETS Will Feature Ryan Duncan, Daniel Everidge, Frank Vlastnik, Viet Vo And Brian Losoya

Amas Musical Theatre, (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) presents a developmental reading of Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical, by Wendy Ann Gardner. This new musical based on the popular Naughty Naughty Pets franchise featured on Cartoon Network, with books published by Disney's Hyperion Books for Children features an award-winning cast.

Windywoo began its musical theatre life at NY Musical Festival and has since been developed in two staged readings. Many of those original cast members are returning to reprise their roles.

Ryan Duncan is returning to portray Hector Toro, the disgruntled landlord who wants Windywoo OUT! He has been seen on Broadway in Gettin' the Band Back Together and Shrek. He has appeared in the National Tour of Man of La Mancha and on Off-Broadway he received a Drama League nom for Altar Boyz. Regionally, he's appeared the Goodspeed Opera House, Long Wharf, George Street Playhouse, the 5th Avenue Theatre, Signature Theatre and The Ford's Theatre. His TV/Film includes "Blue Bloods", "He's With Me", "FreakMe", "The Bunny Hole", In Stereo, Obits, Shrek the Musical, I Don't Believe in That, and Stand By.

Daniel Everidge returning to the play Kiefer the Tabby Cat addicted to treats has appeared on Broadway in Grease (OBRC) and was Nominated for both the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel awards for Lead Actor in the Off-Broadway production of Falling at the Minetta Lane, he appeared in Encores! Off-Center Promenade Atlantic Theatre Company Found and Fat Camp. Daniel was in The Metropolitan Opera's Die Fledermaus (Ivan u/s). on Film/TV he portrayed the oddity the Lord of Leeds in the film The Greatest Showman and is a featured soloist on the Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning soundtrack for The Greatest Showman.

Brian Losoya is excited to be back with the Windywoo team portraying Ivan, a Pug with a shovel and a tool belt! An alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin, Brian is best known for his role as Leonard in the hit indie film Zero Charisma. He also is the creator and writer of the web series 'Public Access', available on YouTube and airing monthly on Manhattan Neighborhood Network and has been called an 'up and coming' comedian in the NYC stand-up world.

Frank Vlastnik who returns to portray Jeff Hudson, a big-time New York Real Estate Developer, has appeared on Broadway as The "Snail with the Mail" in A Year with Frog and Toad, Sweet Smell of Success, and Big. Off-Broadway audiences have seen Frank in Sondheim's Saturday Night, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Regionally, and in 2014 he received the CT Critics Circle Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play, Room Service at the Westport Country Playhouse, he has also appeared at the Goodspeed Opera House, Delaware Theatre Co., La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter Theatre, Yale Repertory, and the St. Louis Muny. On TV Frank can be seen in "Elementary," "Boardwalk Empire," "Good Wife," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order." He is also the Co-Author of Broadway Musicals and Sitcoms, both published by Hachette. Graduate Illinois Wesleyan University.

Viet Vo is making his debut with Windywoo portraying the Furever Home Volunteers, the overzealous but well-meaning cat rescue volunteers. His Theatre credits include Vietgone, Carousel (NAAP), Fishing for Sives, Mikado, Evita, Songs for a New World. TV/FILM: The Blacklist, A Crime to Remember, Manifest, "Tales of the City", "Lost".

Alexandra Muscaro who is joining our Windywoo family as a member of the Ensemble was a 2018 semi-finalist of New York's Got Talent. Alexandra just premiered her original one-woman cabaret "Soprano With a Belt" at Club Bonafide after a successful run in Atlantic City this past summer. She is currently starring in With Love, Marilyn as Marilyn Monroe. In addition to performing, Alexandra is the Playwriting Consultant for the New York New Works Theatre Festival and is the Resident Dramaturg of Mixing it Up Productions.

Thrilled to be working with such an amazing group of men are award winning director Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Band In Berlin, Big Apple Circus, Anna Karenina, Legs Diamond), music director, Stephanie Bianchi, and associate director, Carol Schuberg.

The reading, which is open to the public, takes place as part of Amas Musical Theatre's Dare to Be Different Festival on Nov. 23rd @ 5:00 pm and Nov. 24th, 2019, @ 12:00 & 3:00 pm at the A.R.T/New York Theatres, Mezzanine Theatre, 502 West 53rd Street, NYC.

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical runs approximately 75 minutes, with 14 songs, and is suitable for all ages.

Amas Musical Theatre is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society.

For online tickets www.amasmusical.org. All shows presented at the beautiful A.R.T./New York Theatres; Mezzanine Theatre located at 502 West 53rd Street (10th Ave & 53rd St) All phone orders: (212) 563-2565 BOX OFFICE: 1 Hour Before Curtain.

For information on the A.R.T./New York Theatres including directions and accessibility information, please CLICK HERE. Amas gratefully acknowledges the performance space for these productions was subsidized by the A.R.T./New York Theatres Rental Subsidy Fund, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You