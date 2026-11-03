Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: GOING BACHARACH Cast Performs 'Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head'
Watch the cast perform the Burt Bacharach number on Fox 5!
The cast of GOING BACHARACH (Hilary Kole, Meecah, John Pagano and Adrian Galante) stopped by Fox5 Studios to chat with "Good Night New York" hosts Christal Young and Ryan Kristafer and perform the Burt Bacharach classic, "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head." Watch now!
MORE ABOUT GOING BACHARACH...
The musical revue, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, returns Off-Broadway to The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in a limited engagement, now playing through November 29.
Who in this world doesn't have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Fresh off smash-hit, critically acclaimed engagements in New York and Chicago last season, Going Bacharach is sweeping back into town for an encore run. This sleek and classy production is a celebration of the master who composed the soundtrack for a generation. Backed by a world class five-piece band, three powerhouse vocalists take you on a soulful and sophisticated musical journey through that distinctive Bacharach sound. Reimagined with fresh, joyful, and illuminating new arrangements by Australian jazz sensation Adrian Galante, experience the Bacharach classics you love — “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That's What Friends Are For,” “I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “What's New Pussycat?,” “Alfie,” “Promises, Promises,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” “Close To You,” “The Look Of Love,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” and more — as you've never heard them before.
David Zippel directs an ensemble of vocalists including Hilary Kole, Ava Locknar, Meecah, John Pagano, Julia Danielle Smulson, and Alyssa Wray, with Going Bacharach co-creator Adrian Galante at the piano and clarinet leading a five-piece band. Going Bacharach's vocalists will perform on a rotating schedule.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode
|
Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)