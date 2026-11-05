Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
VIOLET'S MAGIC GLASSES to Play 92NY This November
The family musical runs at 92NY in New York City with performances on select weekends in November.
The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Violet's Magic Glasses, a new children's musical exploring learning differences, friendship, and self-confidence, with performances scheduled for November 8, 14, 15, and 22, 2026.
The musical follows Violet, a second grader who is excited about the new school year but struggles when reading and writing seem to come more easily to her classmates. When she discovers a pair of glasses she believes are magical, Violet hopes they will help her overcome her difficulties.
As the story unfolds, Violet discovers that the solution lies not in the glasses but in learning to ask for help, developing strategies that suit her needs, and recognizing her own abilities.
Featuring original songs, humor, and a cast of colorful characters, Violet's Magic Glasses introduces young audiences to themes of perseverance, friendship, and the different ways children learn.
The production is recommended for children ages 5–10 and has an approximate running time of 50 minutes.
Performances will take place on Sundays, November 8, 15, and 22, and Saturday, November 14, all at 10:30 a.m. Tickets start at $25. For tickets and additional information, visit 92NY.
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