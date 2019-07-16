VIDEO: Mentalist Derren Brown Explores Psychological Manipulation in New TEDTalk

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, with beguiling feats of mind reading and suggestion, Derren Brown explores psychological manipulation and its implications for the human experience in a newly released TED Talk.

Derren Brown redefines magic through must-see TV and stage events, exhilarating audiences for 20 years in the UK and now worldwide with his brand of psychological illusion. He has gained a reputation as a performer consistently prepared to break down boundaries.

Amid a varied and notorious TV career, Brown has played Russian Roulette live, convinced middle managers to commit armed robbery, led the nation in a séance, stuck viewers at home to their sofas, motivated a shy man to land a packed passenger plane at 30,000 feet, hypnotized another to assassinate Stephen Fry, persuaded a racist to change his ways and lay down his life for an illegal immigrant, and created a zombie apocalypse for an unwitting participant after dramatically ending the world.

Brown's most recent special, Sacrifice, is currently streaming on Netflix, and his show Secret will be playing on Broadway at the Cort Theatre from September 6, 2019 through January 4, 2020.

After a critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret returns with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives. Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews on Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with the opening night set for Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only. Derren Brown: Secret is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller. Derren Brown: Secret is not suitable for children under 12.

Tickets are available by visiting www.DerrenBrownSecret.com or by calling 212-239-6200.





