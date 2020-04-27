VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez Returns With CINDERELLA Parody, 'In My Quarantine Corner'

Gina Naomi Baez is back with her 6th quarantine parody! This time, Baez takes on Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella with 'In My Quarantine Corner'

The song is written and performed by Gina Naomi Baez, and directed by Sam Carrell.

Check it out below!

Gina most recently played Maria in Women On Fire Off-Broadway at Royal Family Performing Arts Space. She originated the role of Agnes in A Taste of Things to Come at Bucks County Playhouse. She was understudied & performed the role of Agnes in the Off-Broadway Production of A Taste of Things to Come at The York Theatre Company. She also has been seen as La Muchacha in NYMF's Under Fire , cast member of 8 Minute Musicals. She can also be seen in Season 4 of NETFLIX'S Orange is the New Black and will be playing a recurring role in Season 2 of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have it Too on NETFLIX.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You