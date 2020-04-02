Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Alan Branch, Hugo Armstrong, and Alan Mandell Perform Monologues As Part of Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On Series
Center Theatre Group is sharing a new series of videos from members of the Center Theatre Group family, called Art Goes On in which stars speak to what theatre means to them right now and share some of their favorite pieces of art.
The next three videos have been released, featuring Alan Branch, Hugo Armstrong, and Alan Mandell, all performing monologues.
