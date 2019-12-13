Transport Group Announces Casting For THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN, Starring Beth Malone

Transport Group has announced casting for The Unsinkable Molly Brown, its second mainstage production of the 2019-20 season. Joining Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) who will play Molly Brown are David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon, Big River, The Life) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures, The King and I) as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Kaitlyn Davidson; Tyrone Davis, Jr.; Gregg Goodbrod; Michael Halling; Karl Josef Ko; Nikka Graff Lanzarone; Kate Marilley; Shina Ann Morris; Keven Quillon; and CoCo Smith.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown has music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man), with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book, based on the original book by Richard Morris, and new lyrics by Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Renascence). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet) and the production is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, The Pajama Game). The Unsinkable Molly Brown plays Saturday, February 8 - Sunday, March 22 at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street; opening is set for Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets are now on sale.

The classic Meredith Willson musical comedy The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown-a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform-and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was-vibrant, progressive, modern. Transport Group's production includes never-before-heard songs from Willson's catalog-as well as a new book that's truer to Brown's remarkable life story-and marks this classic musical's off-Broadway debut and the first in New York since its Broadway premiere in 1960.

The scenic design for The Unsinkable Molly Brown is by Brett Banakis; costume design is by Sky Switser, with gowns for Beth Malone by Paul Tazewell; lighting design is by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design is by Walter Trarbach; music direction is by Joey Chancey; casting is by Nora Brennan. The stage manager is Victoria Navarro.

The original production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre November 3, 1960 and closed February 10, 1962 after 532 performances and one preview. It was directed by Dore Schary and choreographed by Peter Gennaro.

The cast included Tammy Grimes, Harve Presnell, and Jack Harrold. Grimes won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Presnell reprised his stage role for the 1964 film, which starred Debbie Reynolds who received an Oscar nomination for her performance; the film received five additional nominations.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown plays Saturday, February 8 - Sunday, March 22 at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street (F to Delancey Street; J or M to Essex Street; D or B to Grand Street). The regular performance schedule is Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 2pm and 7:30pm (with occasional Wednesday and Saturday matinees throughout the run). Tickets prices start at $55 and may be purchased by visiting transportgroup.org or by phoning 866-811-4111. For more information and exact performance schedule, visit transportgroup.org.





