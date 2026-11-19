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Theatre Row has revealed the four companies selected for the inaugural season of its two-year Studio Residency, which provides nonprofit performing arts companies with space and professional development opportunities. Selected from 51 applicants, the participating companies are Fault Line Theatre, which has developed and produced new plays since 2010; Hook & Eye Theater, an intergenerational ensemble that creates devised theater; The Liminal Theatre Collective, a multidisciplinary ensemble developing new and reimagined works by artists of color; and Opera Praktikos, a disability-affirmative, interabled opera company. The first year of the residency will run from February through November 2027.

Theatre Row announced the new Studio Residency in September 2026 in response to growing demand for affordable space for emerging theatre, dance, and performance companies. Unlike some residency programs, Theatre Row's Studio Residency does not require companies to present work.

Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee of esteemed performing arts professionals spanning a variety of disciplines: Deadria Harrington (Producing Artistic Leadership Team, The Movement Theatre Company), Adam Hyndman (Resident Producer, Octopus Theatricals; Interim Executive Director, Pipeline Theatre Company), Kristin Marting (Founding Artistic Director Emeritus, HERE), Lisa McNulty (Producing Artistic Director, WP Theater), Tiffany Rea-Fisher (Artistic Director, EMERGE125), and Pavel Zuštiak (Artistic Director, Palissimo). From the six finalists recommended by the committee, Theatre Row's leadership selected four companies.

Each season of the Studio Residency lasts ten months, from February to November, and selected companies will be able to renew their residency each year for up to two years in total. Each company will receive free access to Theatre Row's Studio Theatre for invited presentations and rehearsal space over the course of the ten months. Studio Residents will also have access to highly subsidized performance space in any of Theatre Row's 99-seat theatres, and the option to book additional studio space at subsidized rates. Building inter-organizational community around the residency, recipient companies will convene quarterly to connect with one another and the Building for the Arts staff, who will also provide arts leadership coaching sessions and trainings. Companies will also receive marketing and press support.

THE INAUGURAL STUDIO RESIDENCY COHORT

Fault Line Theatre

Fault Line Theatre creates, develops, and produces plays for today's audiences by artists who challenge the status quo. Led by Producing Artistic Director Aaron Rossini and Senior Producer John Racioppo, the company has grown since its founding in 2010 from a small upstart into a respected Off-Broadway and Downtown theatre organization, mounting 14 mainstage productions, including nine world premieres, four of which have gone on to publication. Its Irons in the Fire series has presented 56 new-play workshops and presentations since 2017.

“This residency gives Fault Line something we rarely have: the ability to think, develop, rehearse, gather, and build community in one place over an extended period of time,” said Aaron Rossini. “It arrives at a moment when our artistic ambitions are expanding, our developmental programs are generating more work than ever, and we are thinking seriously about what the next chapter of Fault Line should look like.”

Hook & Eye Theater

Hook & Eye Theater creates theatre that tackles big social issues with wit, grit, and imagination. Co-founded and led by Producing Artistic Director Carrie Heitman, Hook & Eye is an ensemble of multidisciplinary artists who mine themes from history and science, combining incongruent source material through highly physical and deeply playful ensemble co-creation and co-authorship. Its most recent production, Plan C, a darkly funny, time-collapsing caper set in 1620 Brussels and present-day West Virginia, was a Core Production at The Tank in spring 2026.

The Liminal Theatre Collective

The Liminal Theatre Collective is a New York City-based ensemble of multidisciplinary artists dedicated to developing and producing new and reimagined works by artists of color that explore the spaces between tradition and change, while also fostering the next generation of diverse theatre artists. Founded by Artistic Director Azudi Onyejekwe, Producing Director Zevity Lopez, and Head of Outreach Ava Jones, the company launched in February 2025 and develops new work through a three-step ladder: Liminal Salon cold reads, 29-hour First Draft readings, and Liminal Lab productions. Every performance of its first two productions, Reclamation: Beyond the Veil and In Her House, sold out. Its Ivy Initiative offers fully subsidized summer conservatory training to New York City high school students from lower-income households.

Opera Praktikos (OPrak)

Opera Praktikos (OPrak) presents a genre of opera that is interabled and champions disability-artistry as a creative force in the field. Co-founded by Executive Producer Marianna Mott Newirth and Artistic Director Gregory Moomjy, OPrak creates deliberate reinterpretations of classical operas and commissions new works so that its performers, arts workers, and audiences can authentically find themselves in the stories portrayed on stage. Since its 2022 debut with Handel's Orlando, presented in a garden on the Lower East Side, the company has commissioned new operas and art songs. On November 18, it presented an orchestral concert performance of its version of Bellini's La Sonnambula—adapted by Spicer Carr with ASL music integration by Brandon Kazen-Maddox—joining Deaf culture and opera culture, at National Sawdust.

The race is on for the Off-Broadway Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Costume Design Costume Design Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway) 1 Saawan Tiwari & Walking Legend Studios - BONE WARS The Players Theater 11% 2 Mikayla Carleo - YOU & ME A.R.T./New York 11% 3 Marlene Hamm - GOTTA DANCE Theater at St. Jean's 8% 4 Richard Gross - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8% 5 Emily Mustillo - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Nxt Generation Theatrics 7% Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway) 1 Adanne Spencer-Johnson - TWELFTH NIGHT Tier5 Theatre Company 10% 2 Marc A. Hermann & Katie Concannon - DAMN YANKEES The Heights Players 10% 3 John Beltre - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL Gallery Players 9% 4 Amaya Gonzalez-Møllmann - HAND TO GOD Gallery Players 9% 5 Chris Godshall - SHE KILLS MONSTERS The Secret Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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