The York Theatre Company Will Present Limited Return Engagement Of FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION

The York Theatre Company will present the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway production of Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of all things theatre Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Performances are set to resume Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Alessandrini continues to lampoon The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this new edition, which he directed. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen; the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, and Alex Brightman; exciting turns by Bette Midler, André de Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and several surprises. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer. The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

The current cast Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to move our brand-new Forbidden Broadway to The York Theatre, and honored to be part of their 50th Anniversary season," remarked Alessandrini. "Transferring the show from a tiny cabaret space to a legitimate theatre gives us much-needed breathing room, as well as a chance to expand the choreography and add some sparkling lighting. Also, in the classic tradition of Forbidden Broadway, I'll have the chance to add some new spoofs on the current theatre season. I'm excited to bring the laughter to the York stage!"

*Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation* will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation are priced at $67.50 - $72.50. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), Monday through Friday (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.). Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $25 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under. Groups of 10 or more, contact Great White Way at 212-757-9117, or GreatWhiteWay.com. (*York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets.)

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition, lampooning the Broadway shows and stars of the day, who often stopped by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. In the 38 years since, Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desk Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, and a Special Tony Award along the way.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You